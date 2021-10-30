Is Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning?

There's plenty of hype around the recruitment of Arch Manning. And some money to me made.

SportsBetting.ag listed the Texas Longhorns as the +300 favorite to land Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew, and Archie Manning’s grandson.

The Longhorns have a close edge over Georgia (+350) and Alabama (+400).

Manning, part of the 2022 class, has already made numerous visits including Georgia (vs. South Carolina, Sept. 18), Alabama (vs. Ole Miss, Oct. 2), Texas (vs. Oklahoma St., Oct. 16) and Ole Miss (vs. LSU, Oct. 23).

Most recently, NFL legend Eli Manning sat down with Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright to discuss his nephew’s future.

"'You'll know when you hit the right place,'" Manning told his nephew. "'Listen to your heart, and you'll make the right decision."

Although Texas’s current 4-3 record is disappointing, Manning has formed a unique relationship with Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on the recruiting end.

A recent piece from ESPN indicates that Sarkisian was blown away after meeting Manning during an unofficial visit.

When Arch took an unofficial visit to Texas in June, he spent time with Sarkisian and other coaches in front of a whiteboard. He accidentally left his notes behind. Someone found them and gave them to Sarkisian. "Coach Sarkisian called me and said it took their breath away and that it was staggering how much information he was writing down," Nelson Stewart said (Manning's coach at Isidore Newman School).

"I just want you to know that I've been doing this for a long time and have worked with a lot of quarterbacks," Sarkisian told him. "Even if I never get to coach this kid, the fact that I got to work with him today was phenomenal and makes it all worth it. That's the kind of impression he had on us."

Texas is in a good spot, but there is a long road ahead before this is a done deal. Going forward, Sarkisian and his staff will need to continue prioritizing Manning’s recruitment.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.