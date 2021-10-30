Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning

    Vegas oddsmakers list Texas at betting favorite to sign prized recruit Arch Manning
    Author:

    There's plenty of hype around the recruitment of Arch Manning. And some money to me made.

    SportsBetting.ag listed the Texas Longhorns as the +300 favorite to land Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew, and Archie Manning’s grandson.

    The Longhorns have a close edge over Georgia (+350) and Alabama (+400).

    Manning, part of the 2022 class, has already made numerous visits including Georgia (vs. South Carolina, Sept. 18), Alabama (vs. Ole Miss, Oct. 2), Texas (vs. Oklahoma St., Oct. 16) and Ole Miss (vs. LSU, Oct. 23).

    Most recently, NFL legend Eli Manning sat down with Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright to discuss his nephew’s future.

    "'You'll know when you hit the right place,'" Manning told his nephew. "'Listen to your heart, and you'll make the right decision."

    Although Texas’s current 4-3 record is disappointing, Manning has formed a unique relationship with Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on the recruiting end.

    Recommended Articles

    Arch Manning
    Play
    Football

    Is Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning?

    Vegas oddsmakers list Texas as one of the betting favorite to sign prized quarterback recruit

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15682552
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Devin Askew A Potential Hidden Gem for Longhorns?

    With the Longhorns loaded up on experienced transfer talent, the former Kentucky guard will look to be one of the team's youngest contributors

    21 hours ago
    Sark
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Country Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

    The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears

    23 hours ago

    A recent piece from ESPN indicates that Sarkisian was blown away after meeting Manning during an unofficial visit.

    When Arch took an unofficial visit to Texas in June, he spent time with Sarkisian and other coaches in front of a whiteboard. He accidentally left his notes behind. Someone found them and gave them to Sarkisian. "Coach Sarkisian called me and said it took their breath away and that it was staggering how much information he was writing down," Nelson Stewart said (Manning's coach at Isidore Newman School).

    "I just want you to know that I've been doing this for a long time and have worked with a lot of quarterbacks," Sarkisian told him. "Even if I never get to coach this kid, the fact that I got to work with him today was phenomenal and makes it all worth it. That's the kind of impression he had on us."

    Texas is in a good spot, but there is a long road ahead before this is a done deal. Going forward, Sarkisian and his staff will need to continue prioritizing Manning’s recruitment. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Arch Manning
    Football

    Is Texas Favored To Land Arch Manning?

    Vegas oddsmakers list Texas as one of the betting favorite to sign prized quarterback recruit

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15682552
    Men's Basketball

    Devin Askew A Potential Hidden Gem for Longhorns?

    With the Longhorns loaded up on experienced transfer talent, the former Kentucky guard will look to be one of the team's youngest contributors

    21 hours ago
    Sark
    Football

    Longhorns Country Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

    The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15274004
    Football

    Baylor's Hybrid Defender Could Contain Texas' Offense

    Jalen Pitre's do-it-all skills could become a nightmarish matchup for the Longhorns

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16932536
    Football

    ‘Dicker The Kicker’ On Doorstep of Longhorns History vs. Baylor

    With just three points on Saturday, no Texas Longhorns kicker will have more points for a career than Cameron Dicker

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16689857
    News

    Balanced Texas Offense Could Use "Other" Robinson's Speed

    Keilan Robinson could be looking to expand his role against Baylor

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_16779747
    Football

    How to Watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor

    Texas hopes to get back to its winning ways on Saturday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch, listen, and stream.

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_16921466
    Football

    Which Longhorns Records Can Xavier Worthy Break in 2021?

    Xavier Worthy could establish a pair of Longhorns freshman records, if he’s able to keep this pace up in 2021

    Oct 27, 2021