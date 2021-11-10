Cameron Dicker a Semifinalist for This Prestigious Award

Texas punter Cameron Dicker is a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the best punter in college football.

Dicker is the second Texas punter to make it this far. Michael Dickson was a two-time Ray Guy finalist and won the award in 2017.

Dicker, who is also the Longhorns’ placekicker, leads the nation in net punting average going into this weekend’s games, with an average of 46.3 yards per punt. His gross punting average of 47.8 yards per punt is tied for sixth-best in the nation. Both averages are the best in the Big 12 Conference.

Dicker, who has developed a reputation as one of the best placekickers in college football, has carved out a reputation for big punts this season. He already has nine punts of 50 yards or longer, and two punts of 70 yards or longer. His career-long of 78 yards came against Oklahoma in October and became the fifth-longest punt in Texas history. He followed it up with a 77-yarder the next game against Oklahoma State. Nine of his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line and five have been downed inside the 10-yard line.

As a placekicker, Dicker is the Longhorns’ all-time leading scorer at the position with 363 points. He claimed that mantle earlier this season. He is 9-of-11 on field goals and 38-of-38 on extra-point tries. He’s kicked off 54 times and had 36 of those kickoffs downed for touchbacks.

Texas is set to play Kansas on Saturday.

The finalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on Nov. 23, and the award winner will be announced during the College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 9.

