Texas Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Updates Injuries For Kelvin Banks & Quinn Ewers
The Texas Longhorns lost star left tackle Kelvin Banks early on to an injury against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, leading to speculation about his availability vs. the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
Banks then emerged from the locker room after receiving medical treatment in street clothes and with a walking boot on his ankle, adding to those fears.
During his press conference on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave a positive update on Banks, but noted it is still an evolving situation.
"Similar to Quinn it's gonna kind of be a process throughout the week to see what he can look like as we get closer to game day," Sarkisian said. "But it was a good start to the week for him."
Speaking of Ewers, the Texas QB played through a high ankle sprain vs. the Aggies and performed admirably, throwing for over 200 yards and a score, while using his legs to extend multiple plays thoughout the game.
In fact, Ewers had more yards rushing alone with 29 than Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels, who finished the game with 13 carries for 21 yards.
And when asked about the status of Ewers following the win, Sarkisian had a positive update.
"He practiced today, and it will be very similar to last week."
The Longhorns and Bulldogs will kick off at 3 pm CT on ABC.
