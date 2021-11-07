Tale of Two Halves for Texas' Defense in Loss to Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns (4-5) suffered a fourth-straight defeat, falling 30-7 to the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3).



It’s hard to sugarcoat what was an overall unproductive and disappointing performance for the Longhorns in this one. The first half showed a lot of promise as the Horns defense held the Cyclones to only three points.



Texas led 7-3 to begin the third quarter, but it was complete Iowa State domination from that point on. 27 unanswered second-half points from the Cyclones offense turned this game into a blowout in the blink of an eye.

Let's look at the individual defensive stats for the Horns and recap the ups and downs of the defense's performance in the loss.

S Brenden Schooler - 12 total tackles, 12 solo tackles

DB D'Shawn Jamison - five total tackles, four solo tackles

LB DeMarvion Overshown - four total tackles, two solo, 0.5 tackle for loss

DL Byron Murphy - three total tackles, one solo, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss

LB Ben Davis - two total tackles, one solo, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble

1st Quarter

Texas received the ball to start the game, but a fumble from Bijan Robinson on the second play from scrimmage put the Longhorns' defense at an early disadvantage as Iowa State got the ball at the Texas 39-yard line.

Yet, Pete Kwiatkowski's defense held strong on the goal line to force a field goal. A 3-0 lead after the fumble meant the defense had done its job given the circumstances.

The next two drives for the Cyclone's offense produced nothing, as the Texas front seven worked wonders up front. Iowa State star running back Breece Hall saw little to no room in what became an early defensive slugfest.

Near the end of the first quarter, Iowa State's drive came to an end quickly as the Texas defense was able to force a fumble from receiver Xavier Hutchinson despite a 24-yard gain. It would end up being the only forced turnover for the Texas defense.

2nd Quarter

Three second-quarter possessions for Iowa State resulted in three punts. The Texas defense didn't need any huge plays to swing momentum. Instead, a consistent pass rush forced Iowa State QB Brock Purdy out of the pocket on numerous plays.

The Longhorns offense managed a touchdown to capture a 7-3 lead headed into the locker room. Impressively, the Texas D had held Hall to only 23 yards in the first half. Hall came into this game after rushing for 167 yards against West Virginia last week.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter was the beginning of what became a nightmarish performance for Kwiatkowski's unit. Hall gashed through the Longhorns defense on the first drive of the third, as he scampered through for 47 yards all the way to the end zone. 10-7 Cyclones.

The Horns held strong on a short five-play drive on the next time out, but things got out of hand quickly after that.

The Cyclones scored two touchdowns on the next five offensive plays. The first was a trick pass-play for a one-play, 49-yard drive as Tarique Milton got behind the secondary for a walk-in score.

Iowa State used a short field and the legs of Hall to punch in another touchdown to extend the lead to 24-7. Hall went untouched from a yard out for his second score of the quarter.

4th Quarter

With the game quickly out of the reach to begin the fourth as the Texas offense struggled to put up points, the Longhorns' defense was left with nothing to build off of. The Cyclones put together back-to-back five-minute drives that resulted in six points off two field goals to begin the fourth quarter.

The clock drained quickly as Iowa State salted away what turned out to be a runaway win in the second half.

DeMarivion Overshown appeared to have suffered a serious injury during the fourth quarter but was able to hop back in despite being helped off with a notable limp.

Overall, it was clear the Texas defense came focused and ready to play. But the inability to adjust and overcome early second-half mistakes led to Iowa State blowing the doors open on offense.

It's gonna be hard to swallow a performance like this as the Longhorns head back home to Austin to face Kansas next Saturday.

