Longhorns' Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play
The Texas Longhorns entered their Week 5 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers looking to get back on track after a stunning upset loss the week before to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Doing so, however, would not come easy as the Mountaineers' offense was averaging 490 yards of total offense through four games. Despite a 2-2 record, West Virginia had no trouble putting up bunches of points and yards in their games.
Enter the Longhorns' defense. A Mountaineer offense that was averaging 43 points and 490 yards of offense per game was held to 20 points on only 314 yards of offense in Texas' 38-20 win.
The Longhorn defense was especially dominant on the ground, holding the Mountaineers to 61 total rushing yards. While quarterback JT Daniel's 253 yards and a touchdown don't look bad on paper, he did so only by completing 29-of-48 passes.
As the Longhorns look to stay in the Big 12 title race, defensive showings like they displayed on Saturday will be paramount moving forward. It's no secret that the Big 12 has dynamic offenses across the conference, from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Kansas Jayhawks.
If the Longhorn defense can maintain the level they played against the Mountaineers, they can go a long way this season, especially with the offense eagerly awaiting the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers.
