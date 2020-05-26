Texas Longhorns are Among Favorites in Battle to Land No. 1-Ranked Center in the 2021 Class

Texas recently made the top four list for high-profile offensive line target James Brockermeyer.

He included the Longhorns along with Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

Brockermeyer is the No. 1 center, No. 32 player in the state of Texas and No. 192 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The SI All American candidate is a Texas legacy with father Blake Brockermeyer earning All American honors during his time on the Forty Acres. Grandfather Kay Brockermeyer also played at Texas during the Darrell Royal glory days.

SI All American's John Garcia got to see James Brockermeyer in action during a camp back in January and left extremely impressed.

"(He) worked at center and won more reps than any other offensive line prospect," Garcia said. "He plays with a strong base and gets on his defender quicker than most. Few redirected as well as he did in the limited showing."

If winning the services of the No. 1 center in the country wasn't enough, many believe he will be part of a package deal with twin brother Tommy.

Tommy Brockermeyer is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2021 class and the No. 5 overall prospect.

"His film his sophomore year and then the camp circuit that he did last year is really where he made his mark," All Saints athletic director and head football coach Aaron Beck told SI All-American when asked about Tommy Brockermeyer. "He's extremely aggressive when you watch him. He finishes plays very, very well. Honestly at our level, I can give him the ball out of the backfield, he's just really athletic. He could probably run the 400 (meter dash).

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI