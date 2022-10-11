Skip to main content

Longhorns Move Up in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.

The Texas Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners and moved up one spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) shut out the Sooners, 49-0, in their annual rivalry game in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The win sent Oklahoma to its third straight loss and avenged Texas’ loss to OU from a year ago. The Longhorns moved up from No. 6 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Longhorns are preparing to host Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m. central.

The Week 6 results included Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech, 41-31; TCU beating Kansas, 38-31; Kansas State beating Iowa State, 10-9; and Texas beating Oklahoma, 49-0.

The Week 7 schedule is set. On Thursday, Baylor is on the road at West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. central. On Saturday, the 11 a.m. central games include No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma and Iowa State at No. 22 Texas. Then at 2:30 p.m. central, No. 7 Oklahoma State faces No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) (4) — 48 points (Last Week: 1)

2. TCU (5-0, 2-0) (1) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 40 points (Last Week: 2)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jatavion sanders
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals Longhorns TE Plan for Ja'Tavion Sanders & Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of coach Steve Sarkisian's best offensive weapons, but the return from suspension for tight end Jahleel Billingsley leaves room to wonder how both will be utilized.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19199112
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers spoke on his dream of playing in the Red River RIvalry and what it means to him following the win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19203333
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Cyclones Defense Probably 'Best in Our Conference'

Steve Sarkisian discussed the Cyclones defense and just how good they've been through six games.

By Connor Zimmerlee

4. Kansas (5-1, 2-1) — 35 points (Last Week: 3)

5. Texas (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-3, 0-3) — 13 points (Last Week: 8)

9. Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

jatavion sanders
Football

Steve Sarkisian Reveals Longhorns TE Plan for Ja'Tavion Sanders & Jahleel Billingsley

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of coach Steve Sarkisian's best offensive weapons, but the return from suspension for tight end Jahleel Billingsley leaves room to wonder how both will be utilized.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19199112
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Always Wanted to Play' in Red River Rivalry Against Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers spoke on his dream of playing in the Red River RIvalry and what it means to him following the win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19203333
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Cyclones Defense Probably 'Best in Our Conference'

Steve Sarkisian discussed the Cyclones defense and just how good they've been through six games.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Ewers Golden Hat
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Speaks On Idea of Longhorns 'Revenge Tour'

The Longhorns are out to prove something against the Iowa State Cyclones. But as Steve Sarkisian says, it is more about proving it themselves, rather than the outside world.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_16968558
Football

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Week 8 Kickoff Time Announced

The Longhorns and Cowboys will face off in the early afternoon slot on Oct. 22.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Dicker
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker makes his first NFL Field Goal

The Texas-ex cements himself with a stellar debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Adam Glick
jordan whittington 11
Football

Texas Ranked In AP Poll Following Red River Showdown Win

The Longhorns are back in the AP's Top 25.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19202893
Football

In Win Over Oklahoma, Longhorns Prove Program's Future Is Bright

A 49-point win over the rival Oklahoma Sooners proved that the Texas Longhorns are trending back in the right direction.

By Cole Thompson