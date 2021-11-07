Rebuilding Texas Must Take A Look In Mirror Come 2022

Texas is a rebuilding team. It had to be said, so let's speak it into existence.

When hired, Steve Sarkisian was expected to elevate the Longhorns (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) to new heights. A change at QB, a loss of several linemen, and a defense that didn't belong to his style of play?

Yeah, and fans wanted immediate success with all that?

Saturday's 30-7 loss against Iowa State was humbling for those on the Forty Acres. Their team has talent, but it's under construction.

In what could only be described as a one-sided game in the second half, Texas showed its true form as running back Breece Hall juked and bulldozed his way in for a pair of scores.

They're not ready for the SEC. Heck, they might not be ready for a bowl game in 2021.

And maybe that's a good thing.

“Football really parallels life,” Sarkisian said Saturday night. “In life, sometimes you don’t get the breaks that go your way. You work hard and try to do all the necessary things and the right things to put yourself in position to have success in life. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”

It's been 36 days since Texas claimed a win and looked like a surging top 25 roster back in Fort Worth. Quarterback Casey Thompson was building chemistry with his receivers. The defense made enough stops. Running back Bijan Robinson seemed ready to take hold of the Heisman following a 32-carry performance.

Thompson was benched following two drives in Ames. The defense has blown four straight first-half leads since the Red River Showdown. Robinson hasn't rushed for over 100 yards in two weeks and left early with a "stinger" in his neck.

Two steps forward, one step back. Texas is two-stepping its way into a long offseason, and Sark must learn to spin his way back into rhythm.

The four-game losing streak falls on the players, but Sarkisian must take some blame. During his four seasons in Austin, Tom Herman never lost a game by more than 17 points. He was bowl eligible each season, and never finished below a seven-win season.

Sarkisian is teetering that line. The Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) put a chokehold on the offense for nearly 60 minutes, forcing nine drives of three plays or less. The longest series of the night came in the second quarter on a 14-play matchup that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from QB Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy.

Card finished with 102 passing yards. Thompson finished with a mere 2 total.

Hall, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the third-straight year, tallied 123 off 19 carries. Texas, thanks to minus 27 yards from Card on the five sacks allowed, finished with just 102.

"I may be biased," Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson said, "but to me, Breece is the best back in college football."

When leaving Fort Worth, Texas had answers entering October. Leaving Ames, there's more questions than ever entering November. In one month, a promising team with potential nows looks ready to implode from the inside and call it a new.

Is Thompson the guy to lead the offense?

Can the offensive line salvage any success for Robinson?

Does Sarkisian need to reconsider his approach on both sides of the ball?

“Ultimately, we didn't coach well enough for this ballgame, clearly. And we didn't play well enough to win,” Sarkisian said. They were the better team, they won the game, they controlled the game."

Texas is looking down the barrel of finishing below .500 in regular season play for the first time since 2014. Should they pick up only a win against Kansas next week, it would be the first five-win season since 2010, a first since the days of Mack Brown.

Fans are wondering if Thompson or Card should get the start next week. Should either after Saturday? Is either safe to win the nod in 2022? By the way, they each played against Iowa State, the most important position on the field could be one of the offense's biggest problems.

That, or the offensive line. Or the defensive tackling. Or the play-calling. Anything else missing here?

Sarkisian can dial this season up as a lost one. Maybe to ease the pain, they call it a "rebuilding" year. The 2022 season must see better results should Sark plan on being the guy for the future.

Maybe that starts with a reality check in the mirror.

Maybe it ends with making the tough call coaches face when trying to save their own hindquarters.

