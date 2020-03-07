Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Talented Four-Star Athlete From State of Oklahoma (Watch Highlights)

Texas offered talented four-star Tulsa Union athlete A.J. Green this week.

Green is the No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma for the 2011 class and No. 196 overall according to 247Sports. He has legit track speed with a 10.3 100-yard dash time on the record.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds Green plays both ways in high school at running back and cornerback with legitimate Division I prospects at both positions.

As a runner, Green is shifty, explosive and surprisingly powerful for his size with an ability to be a homerun threat every time he touches the football. On defense, Green has the hips, footwork and flat-out speed to be a successful with arms longer than his 5-foot-11 frame might suggest.

Green is a rising commodity with four new offers since Feb. 14 including the most recent from defending National Champion LSU.

Texas has had the occasional success recruiting the state of Oklahoma. The Longhorns pulled quarterback Casey Thompson from the Sooner state a few years back. It was a move that had added gravity considering Casey's dad is former Oklahoma starting quarterback Charles Thompson.

Since then the Longhorns have added a couple of new coaches with heavy ties to the Oklahoma high school recruiting scene in Mike Yurcich (formerly at Oklahoma State) and Jay Boulware (formerly at Oklahoma). Both coaches are extremely familiar with the Tulsa Union program as it produces a large number of Division I prospects in the state.

Oklahoma looked like the early favorite to land Green, but he hasn't committed to the Sooners yet despite getting an offer nine months ago from the staff. While one would think both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are still the schools to beat in this battle, a slew of new interest in Green might open the door for Texas to land a visit from the two-way star.