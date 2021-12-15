Texas WR Target Xavion Brice Makes His College Decision Official

AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns' offense secured a huge boost during Wednesday's Early Signing Period, as talented 2022 wide receiver Xavion Brice of Seguin High School (Arlington, TX) officially signed his letter of intent with the program.

Brice, who committed to Oklahoma on July 4, has slowly been trending towards the Longhorns over the past few days after making his official visit to the Forty Acres this past Friday.

It's possible the departure of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley played a part in Brice taking part in what many recruits have been calling "flipmas."

The meeting of pen to paper for Brice means the Longhorns will be getting some much-needed receiving depth. Outside of Xavier Worthy, Texas' wide-receiving corps was inconsistent this season due to injuries, suspension, or the offense's overall inability to produce down the final stretch of the schedule.

Multiple teams had expressed interest in Brice's talents throughout his recruiting process. Along with Oklahoma and Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech, and the defending Big-12 champion Baylor Bears were just a few of the many schools that sent offers his way.

Before OU, he had previously been committed to Kansas before de-committing on June 13.

Brice is now in the hands of the offensive-minded Sarkisian, who is building his first true recruiting class since taking over as head coach.

