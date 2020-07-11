Texas Longhorns Four-Star Freshman Linebacker to Undergo Knee Surgery

Four-star freshman linebacker Prince Dorbah has sustained a knee injury that will require arthroscopic surgery.

The highly-touted prospect from Highland Park was ranked the No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 17 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Dorbah is expected to sit out for part of voluntary offseason workouts, but should be able to return by the time fall camp starts up for the Longhorns.

It's still far too early to know whether Dorbah will redshirt through is first year on campus or be ready to contribute early. The Texas staff is excited about what the 6-foot-2, 208-pounder can do when it comes to covering space and rushing the passer, but he may still need to add some bulk to his frame to become part of the rotation at either the "JACK" position, which should be loaded with elite talent. Joseph Ossai is a potential All American candidate, Byron Vaughns is moving over to the position after flashing tremendous upside last year according to coaches and Reese Leitao may push to get on the field for a few snaps.

If Dorbah does get into the rotation it means he's either done something extremely impressive during fall camp or something has gone wrong ahead of him.

