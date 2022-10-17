The Texas Longhorns beat Iowa State Cyclones and moved up a spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 7.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) defeated the Cyclones, 24-21, for their third straight win. Texas is one game away from bowl eligibility and has moved back into the race for the Big 12 Championship Game after its conference-opening loss to Texas Tech. Texas moved up from No. 5 last week to No. 4 this week.

The Longhorns are preparing to travel to Oklahoma State for a ranked showdown on Saturday.

The Week 7 results included TCU beating Oklahoma State, 43-40, in double overtime; Oklahoma beating Kansas, 52-42; and West Virginia beating Baylor, 43-40, in a Thursday night game.

The Week 8 schedule is set for Saturday. Kansas will be at Baylor at 11 a.m. central. West Virginia will be at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. central. And, No. 17 Kansas State will be at No. 8 TCU at 7 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 7 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (6-0, 3-0) (6) — 60 points (Last Week: 2)

2. Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 49 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Texas (5-2, 3-1) — 44 points (Last Week: 5)

5. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 31 points (Last Week: 8)

6. Kansas (5-2, 2-2) — 28 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Baylor (3-3, 1-2) — 21 points (Last Week: 6)

9. West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last Week: 10)

10. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

