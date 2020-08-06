LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Get Surprise Early-Morning Commitment

Chris Dukes

Texas fans woke up Thursday morning to good news with the commitment of Florida offensive lineman Michael Myslinski.

 Myslinski is a 6-foot-2, 285-pound center from Jacksonville, Fla. He is ranked the No. 12 player at his position, No. 132 in the state and the No. 988 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He picked Texas over offers from Akron, Arkansas, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, FIU, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Old Dominion, Oregon, Tulane, UAB, USF and Wake Forest. 

Watching his film: Hard-nosed blocker who takes pride in finishing every play he's involved in. He has the agility and quickness to transition to a guard position, but the intelligence and leadership needed to be a center and make all the calls for the line at the next level. 

What it means for Texas: The Longhorns - and particularly offensive line coach Herb Hand - were in major need of a win on the recruiting trail after missing out on elite legacy prospects Tommy and James Brockermeyer last month. Myslinski isn't the kind of splash commitment as some of the other names still left on Texas' board, but it's a solid addition who will not only bring the right kind of attitude to the Longhorns o-line, but gives Texas a nice foothold in the talent-rich state of Florida. 

