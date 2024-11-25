Texas Longhorns In The NFL: Jonathon Brooks Makes NFL Debut
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season was filled with action and great finishes. And lots of former Texas Longhorns players made an impact on their respective teams this Sunday.
But before we get into the Sunday slate, let's see some stats from the snow game on Thursday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
S DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Elliott helped the Steelers in multiple fashions on Thursday. First, he helped with six tackles (four solo), and he also helped with securing a pass deflection, which is his fifth of the year.
His biggest help came on the first drive of the second half when he forced his second fumble on the season and then recovered his third fumble on the season later in the quarter.
The Steelers still could not win however in the snow, losing 24-19 and falling to 8-3.
LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns:
Hicks also did a great job defensively on Thursday. Hicks got six tackles (two solo) for the Browns with two of them being for losses. Hicks also got his second sack of the season to help the Browns win and move up to 3-8.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs:
Worthy had another good game for the Chiefs who bounced back this week in a 30-27 win against the Carolina Panthers.
Worthy caught four catches for 46 yards as the Chiefs move to 10-1.
RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers:
As mentioned before, the rookie made his NFL debut on Sunday, carrying the ball two times for seven yards.
Postgame, he and Worthy got together to exchange jerseys with both being teammates at Texas from 2021-2023.
The Panthers move to 3-8 with the loss.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers:
Sanders started off really well with 49 yards off only three receptions.
But later in the game, Sanders had a very unfortunate landing that resulted in a neck injury and being carted off. He is undergoing further evaluation according to the Panthers.
LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys:
Overshown had another great game getting three tackles (one solo) including one for a loss and his fourth sack of the season. The Cowboys get a very surprising victory over the Washington Commanders 34-26 to move to 4-7.
S Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots:
The Patriots lost 34-15 to the Miami Dolphins but Schooler got his second sack of the season. The Patriots move to 3-9.
DT T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans:
Sweat got his first sack of the season against the Houston Texans with a clutch play in the fourth quarter.
That sack helped the Titans pull off a massive upset, beating the Texans 32-27 to move to 3-8. Sweat also got two tackles (one solo) in the win.
RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears:
Johnson was the only Longhorn in the NFL this week to score a touchdown. This is the sixth rushing touchdown on the season for Johnson.
The early touchdown was only one of two carries Johnson got the entire game. He ended up with only two yards on the ground including a 10-yard catch as the Bears fell in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings 30-27. Chicago continues to fall in the NFC North, now at 4-7.
S P.J. Locke, Denver Broncos:
Locke secured six tackles (five solo) in the 29-19 win against division foe Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos continue their impressive season now moving to 7-5.
S Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos:
Jones had one of his best games of the season which included his second interception of the season. The interception happened at the beginning of the second half when Denver was still trailing 9-13. The turnover helped give the Broncos the lead that they did not give back up. Jones also had two pass deflections and five tackles.
DT Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos:
Roach also had an impressive game for the Broncos.
Roach got his second sack of the season and also had three tackles (one solo). Roach also helped recover a fumble late in the game to secure the game.
Monday Night Football will feature three former Longhorns including a battle between two legendary kickers Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker and Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker. The Chargers will also have defensive tackle Poona Ford.
That game will kickoff at 7:15, on ESPN.
