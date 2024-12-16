Texas Longhorns In The NFL: Xavier Worthy, Many Others Show Out On Sunday
While the Texas Longhorns wait for their highly anticipated first-round matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoffs, they had a strong presence on Sunday in the NFL.
Many notable players that used to rep the burnt orange like Xavier Worthy and Brandon Jones had amazing games as the schedule starts to wind down into the playoffs.
Here are the former Longhorns that made a mark in Week 15 in the NFL:
WR Devin Duvernay, Jacksonville Jaguars:
Duvernay missed almost a month of action in October, but even then, he didn't make much of an impact.
Today, against the New York Jets, he had a season-high in receiving with 42 yards on three receptions.
The Jaguars continue their slide however, losing 32-25 and dropping to 3-11.
DT T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans:
Sweat finished with three tackles (one solo) in a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
What made the day eventful for Sweat was when he forced a fumble in the second quarter and recovered it to go miraculously for a large gain, stiff-arming tacklers during the play.
Watch the craziness unfold here:
It would have been awesome to see him get a snap as a running back while at Texas. He definitely has more athletics than he shows. The Titans also fall to 3-11 on the season.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs:
Worthy continues his great rookie season with another impactful game.
Worthy finished with six receptions - a season-high - to finish with 46 yards in the 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns.
Worthy also got involved in the rush game on multiple occasions. Rushing for 30 yards on three attempts including a 21-yard touchdown.
Worthy and the Chiefs keep their league-best record, moving to 13-1.
LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns:
While the Browns lost, Hicks led the team with nine tackles (six solo) including his fourth pass deflection of the year. This is the second-highest tackle total for the year for Hicks.
The Browns are now 3-11.
S Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos:
Jones dominated on all cylinders in the 31-13 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones got nine tackles (eight solo) and also got three pass deflections, a season-high.
To top it off, Jones also got a really nice interception, his third of the year.
The Broncos keep moving up in the wild-card standings in the AFC. They are now 9-5.
DT Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos:
Roach achieved a season-high with six tackles (one solo) in the dominant defensive performance for the Broncos.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers:
Dicker did not do much in the 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he did knock down the one field goal he had from 41 yards. He also knocked down a pair of extra-pointers.
The Chargers, however, move to 8-6 on the season.
Monday night will have two football games on the night, which will both have some former Longhorns in them.
Wide receiver Collin Johnson and running back Roschon Johnson will represent the Chicago Bears against the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings. That game will be at 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.
And star running back Bijan Robinson will also play when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
