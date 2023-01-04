Texas Loses RB Jaydon Blue To Transfer Portal

Texas is adding a premier running back for the 2023 season. It's also losing one to the transfer portal.

Longhorns freshman running back Jaydon Blue is expected to enter the transfer portal. Blue will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Blue, a native of Klein (Texas), served as the Longhorns' No. 5 running back during his freshman season. He played in nine games on various special teams but rarely was a factor in the Longhorns' backfield due to the consistency of Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

He recorded 15 rush attempts for 33 yards in three games. His best game can against Kansas in Week 11, when totaled seven carries for 16 yards. He was active for the No. 20 Longhorns' 27-20 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl but did not record an offensive snap.

Blue was expected to fight for first-team reps behind Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson in spring practice. Brooks, who is projected to see a majority of first-team reps as Bijan Robinson's replacement, recorded eight carries for 27 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in San Antonio against the Huskies.

The Longhorns might be content at the position thanks to a strong push on the recruiting trail, adding prospects Cedric Baxter Jr. and Tre Wisner. Baxter, who held offers from nearly every major program in the country, was listed as the No. 1 running back on SI99's top prospect list, and the No. 21 overall player.

Baxter is one of several players expected to enroll early and will be on campus for the start of spring football.

The Longhorns finished 8-5 in the second season under Steve Sarkisian.

