Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview
On June 1, college football’s dead period will officially end. For the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, players will be able to take official campus visits and meet the coaches. For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision.
In addition, previously committed prospects will now have the ability to either solidify their decision or de-commit and reopen their recruitments.
Who should Texas look for?
Evan Stewart, who withdrew his commitment primarily because he wanted to make campus visits, will come to the Forty Acres to reconsider his decision. Wide receiver CJ Williams will also be highly sought after. Williams is currently choosing between Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas.
Last, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning, will also make his debut on campus. The Longhorns are one of five programs in line to receive a visit from Manning.
Here is the full list of players and dates:
June 3
DT David Hicks (2023)*
June 4-6
LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka
DE/EDGE Derrick Brown
RB Trevonte Citizen
LB Jeremy Patton
RB DeAnthony Gatson
June 11-13
QB Arch Manning (2023) *
LB Anthony Hill (2023) *
WR Jalen Hale (2023) *
RB Rueben Owens (2023) *
DT Jordan Renaud (2023)*
WR Johntay Cook (2023) *
WR Carnell Tate (2023)*)
OG Harris Sewell (2023) *
ATH Dalton Brooks (2023) *
CB Javien Toviano (2023) *
DE Ashton Porter (2023)*
WR Ashton Cozart (2023)*
CB Jayvon Thomas (2023)*
DE Dylan Spencer (2023)*
OG Cole Hutson
LB Sebastian Cheeks
LB Robby Snelling
DE Zac Swanson
ATH Anthony Jones
June 18-20
WR Evan Stewart *
CB Denver Harris
LB Harold Perkins * (maybe)
OT Kelvin Banks
S Jacoby Matthews (maybe)
QB Maalik Murphy
RB Jaydon Blue
RB Tavorus Jones
WR Shazz Preston
WR Brenen Thompson *
WR Armani Winfield
WR CJ Williams
CB Terrence Brooks
S BJ Allen
S Bryce Anderson *
DT Kris Ross
DE Anthony James (2023)*
DE Aaron Bryant
LB Trevell Johnson
OG Connor Robertson
June 25-27
DE Justice Finkley
DT Jaray Bledsoe
LB Ish Harris
LB TJ Dudley
CB Jaylon Guilbeau
DB Austin Jordan
OT Cam Williams
ATH Arlis Boardingham
* = unofficial visit
Fall:
WR Evan Stewart
OG Devon Campbell
OT Kam Dewberry
This will be a crucial month that could shape the Longhorns program for years to come. Sarkisian will look to capitalize on his new staff and begin to leave his mark on an underachieving yet talented Texas Longhorns program.
