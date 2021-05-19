Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

With a big month ahead for the Texas Longhorns in the world of recruiting, let's take a look at who is set to visit the 40 Acres this June

On June 1, college football’s dead period will officially end. For the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, players will be able to take official campus visits and meet the coaches. For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision.

In addition, previously committed prospects will now have the ability to either solidify their decision or de-commit and reopen their recruitments.

Who should Texas look for?

Evan Stewart, who withdrew his commitment primarily because he wanted to make campus visits, will come to the Forty Acres to reconsider his decision. Wide receiver CJ Williams will also be highly sought after. Williams is currently choosing between Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas.

Last, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning, will also make his debut on campus. The Longhorns are one of five programs in line to receive a visit from Manning.

Here is the full list of players and dates:

June 3

DT David Hicks (2023)*

June 4-6

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

DE/EDGE Derrick Brown

RB Trevonte Citizen

LB Jeremy Patton

RB DeAnthony Gatson

June 11-13

QB Arch Manning (2023) *

LB Anthony Hill (2023) *

WR Jalen Hale (2023) *

RB Rueben Owens (2023) *

DT Jordan Renaud (2023)*

WR Johntay Cook (2023) *

WR Carnell Tate (2023)*)

OG Harris Sewell (2023) *

ATH Dalton Brooks (2023) *

CB Javien Toviano (2023) *

DE Ashton Porter (2023)*

WR Ashton Cozart (2023)*

CB Jayvon Thomas (2023)*

DE Dylan Spencer (2023)*

OG Cole Hutson

LB Sebastian Cheeks

LB Robby Snelling

DE Zac Swanson

ATH Anthony Jones

June 18-20

WR Evan Stewart *

CB Denver Harris

LB Harold Perkins * (maybe)

OT Kelvin Banks

S Jacoby Matthews (maybe)

QB Maalik Murphy

RB Jaydon Blue

RB Tavorus Jones

WR Shazz Preston

WR Brenen Thompson *

WR Armani Winfield

WR CJ Williams

CB Terrence Brooks

S BJ Allen

S Bryce Anderson *

DT Kris Ross

DE Anthony James (2023)*

DE Aaron Bryant

LB Trevell Johnson

OG Connor Robertson

June 25-27

DE Justice Finkley

DT Jaray Bledsoe

LB Ish Harris

LB TJ Dudley

CB Jaylon Guilbeau

DB Austin Jordan

OT Cam Williams

ATH Arlis Boardingham

* = unofficial visit

Fall:

WR Evan Stewart

OG Devon Campbell

OT Kam Dewberry

This will be a crucial month that could shape the Longhorns program for years to come. Sarkisian will look to capitalize on his new staff and begin to leave his mark on an underachieving yet talented Texas Longhorns program.

How successful will Sarkisian be in June? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

