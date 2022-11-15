Skip to main content

With Eyes On Bigger Prize, Longhorns Prepare For Must-Win Game vs. Kansas

A win over the Jayhawks inches Texas closer back toward a Big 12 title.

It's the rematch fans have been clamoring for since November of 2021. This time, however, there's more at stake than pride for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. 

All eyes are fixated on Lawrence, Kan., home of the Jayhawks. Remember them? That was the team that took Texas to overtime and ended their 18-game conference losing streak in a 57-56 outcome. 

That was the start of the Jalon Daniels era. The two-point conversion pass to Jared Casey ended up being more than just a highlight play in the program's history. 

The Longhorns might be favored headed to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, but this isn't the same Kansas team that went 0-9 during the COVID-19 season. This isn't even close to the version of last year's 2-10 roster. 

And players know it. 

"It still haunts me a little bit," defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufu said Monday. 

Sarkisian, who now is 11-11 during his tenure for Texas, knows the feeling far too well of coming up short. It's natural for him and the Longhorns (6-4, 4-2 Big 12) to want revenge, but it can't overshadow the ultimate goal of setting up a rematch against No. 4 TCU in the Big 12 Championship. 

To punch its ticket to AT&T Stadium, Texas must win its last two games against the Jayhawks and Baylor, and hope for losses over the next two weeks from Kansas State and Oklahoma State. 

"The reality is we're a different team. They're a different team," Sarkisian said. "A little bit more at stake in this scenario of what we need to do. So I think our guys want to play well for a lot of reasons. I'm sure that's a component to it all."

Kansas (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. A win over Texas or Kansas State in the season finale would secure the Jayhawks' first winning season in 13 years, back when Mark Mangino led them to a 42-21 victory over Minnesota in the now-defunct Insight Bowl. 

The biggest question mark entering Saturday might rely on the home team's sideline in terms of Daniels' status. Daniels, who help Kansas pick up its best start in over a decade with a 5-0 record, has missed the past four games with a shoulder injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19199536
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys?

Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424135
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Longhorns Vault to No.11 in The AP Poll Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

The Texas Longhorns move up in the AP Poll following the first week.

By Adam Glick

The Jayhawks are 1-3 without Daniels, despite adequate play from backup Jason Bean. Defensively, Kansas has allowed opponents to average 30.4 points per game, second-worst among teams in the Big 12. 

Kansas' saving grace? Its offense. Behind Lance Leipold's play-calling, the Jayhawks rank second in scoring (36.9), trailing only TCU. 

"Lance has done a great job," Sarkisian said. "They obviously came out early in the year and jumped on people with a unique style of offense."

Sarkisian said that freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers still is expected to start despite inconsistent play as of late. In Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Horned Frogs, Ewers went 17-of-39 passing for 174 yards and an interception. 

Since his record-setting 49-0 victory over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, Ewers has regressed. Over his last four starts, the Southlake native has completed 51.4 percent of his throws for 859 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions.

Ewers told reporters Monday that Kansas' defense plays with "effort" and has the talent to cause mayhem on Saturday. That mayhem could come in the form of an 0-2 start against the Jayhawks for Sarkisian. 

That's not the worst part. A loss, plus wins by Kansas State, Baylor, and Oklahoma State would mathematically eliminate the Horns from winning their first Big 12 title since 2009. 

"We’re a good football team. We’ve lost to a couple of good teams," Sarkisian said. "We’ve stubbed our own toe sometimes and that’s a level of consistency that we’ve got to keep working toward.”

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

USATSI_19199536
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys?

Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424135
Football

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Men's Basketball

Texas Longhorns Vault to No.11 in The AP Poll Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

The Texas Longhorns move up in the AP Poll following the first week.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19422691
Football

WATCH: Off With the Mullet! Quinn Ewers Fan Has Funny Reaction to Longhorns Loss vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns fans had to endure through one of the season's most frustrating losses on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

The Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks and the Bears to finish the 2022 regular season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19421305
News

Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU

For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19422690
Football

Tale of Two Seasons vs. TCU for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was stifled by the TCU Horned Frogs in what was one of the worst games of his stellar career.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19422694
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Freshman' Growing Pains Continue in Loss to TCU

Quinn Ewers once again struggled mightily in another close Texas loss.

By Connor Zimmerlee