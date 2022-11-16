Longhorns Seeking Revenge vs. Kansas? Steve Sarkisian Sees It Differently
After over a year of waiting, the Texas Longhorns will have a chance at revenge over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday after last season's 57-56 overtime loss in Austin.
But coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't see it as revenge regardless of if the narrative fits for Texas (6-4) or not.
“Human nature tells you we need to avenge what happened a year ago," he said. "The reality is we’re a different team. They’re a different team.”
Indeed, both teams head into Saturday improved following last season's meeting.
Even with the midseason loss of quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks (6-4) are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2009 and were ranked at No. 19 earlier in the season, the first time the team has been ranked since 2009.
Kansas is much different. But Sarkisian's 5-7 Longhorns of last year are as well.
Texas and Kansas have the same record, but one could argue the Horns are a few plays away from being a few steps ahead in the standings. All four of Texas' losses have been by one score or less, including a 17-10 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.
Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
Three offensive playmakers for the Jayhawks that could give the Texas defense trouble.
Longhorns Fall in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 11 of the college football season.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Longhorns vs. Kansas
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
The Longhorns are still a major work in progress but are clearly a different team this season despite some glaring inconsistencies on offense.
Sarkisian's response might be considered the right one, but it's hard to imagine that some of Texas' players from last year don't feel some sense of revenge after being upset at home.
Saturday's results could show how personally they're taking the matchup. Texas and Kansas kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.