Longhorns Seeking Revenge vs. Kansas? Steve Sarkisian Sees It Differently

After over a year of waiting, the Texas Longhorns will have a chance at revenge over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday after last season's 57-56 overtime loss in Austin.

But coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't see it as revenge regardless of if the narrative fits for Texas (6-4) or not.

“Human nature tells you we need to avenge what happened a year ago," he said. "The reality is we’re a different team. They’re a different team.”



Indeed, both teams head into Saturday improved following last season's meeting.

Even with the midseason loss of quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks (6-4) are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2009 and were ranked at No. 19 earlier in the season, the first time the team has been ranked since 2009.



Kansas is much different. But Sarkisian's 5-7 Longhorns of last year are as well.

Texas and Kansas have the same record, but one could argue the Horns are a few plays away from being a few steps ahead in the standings. All four of Texas' losses have been by one score or less, including a 17-10 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The Longhorns are still a major work in progress but are clearly a different team this season despite some glaring inconsistencies on offense.

Sarkisian's response might be considered the right one, but it's hard to imagine that some of Texas' players from last year don't feel some sense of revenge after being upset at home.

Saturday's results could show how personally they're taking the matchup. Texas and Kansas kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.

