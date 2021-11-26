Live Game Updates: Texas vs. Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) wrap up a disappointing 2021 season on Friday at home against the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 4-4 Big 12).

Both the players and coach Steve Sarkisian welcome the end of the season, needing time to reflect and regroup and get ready for either graduation, the NFL, or 2022 in Austin.

Texas should be game planning to stop Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, but actually doing it will be the task at hand. The Wildcats have an above-average rushing attack, and the Longhorns have shown all season they cannot defend it.

It's kickoff time in Austin!

FIRST QUARTER:

The Longhorns start the game with the ball from their own 25 after the opening kickoff touchback.

Casey Thompson starts at quarterback for the Longhorns and is sharp on the opening drive.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Roschon Johnson runs for nine yards for a touchdown. That ends a 10 play, 75-yard drive for the Longhorns to open the game, and it took 4:48 off the clock. Texas leads 7-0.

The Horns stop K-State on its initial drive and hold it to a three-and-out.

The Horns take over and on the first play from their own 16-yard line, Thompson throws an interception that's returned to the Wildcats' 32.

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Deuce Vaughn runs for nine yards and a touchdown, ending a seven-play, 68-yard drive that took 3:58 off the clock. The score is tied, 7-7.

The Longhorns take back over from their own 27.

Texas is driving in KSU territory as the first quarter ends.

SECOND QUARTER:

Johnson is moving the ball on the ground for the Longhorns who are now at the K-State 14.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Thompson passes complete to Cade Brewer for 10 yards for a touchdown, Cameron Dicker missed the extra point. That ends a 13-play, 73-yard drive that took 6:30 off the clock. 13-7 Texas.

The Wildcats take over from their own 29 after the kick.

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Will Howard runs for 71 yards for a touchdown! The scoring drive was just one play and 71 yards and took just 13-seconds off the clock. With the score, it's 14-13 KSU.

The Longhorns cannot find offense to answer the KSU touchdown and punt after a three-and-out.

Kansas State takes over from its own 30, and goes six plays and 24 yards before it's forced to punt.