Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Expects to Start vs. Clemson
Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered an ankle injury during the regular season finale against Texas A&M. Banks was out in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, but is confident he will be back on the field on Saturday as the Longhorns face Clemson in the first round of the SEC Championship.
Banks walked into Monday's press conference without a brace.
"The ankle is feeling a whole lot better. I've been attacking the rehab process so I'm feeling confident in my ankle and where I'm at in my process," Banks said. "I feel confident I'll be able to play Saturday."
Banks recently earned the Outland Trophy, as well as the 2024 Lombardi Award.
The left tackle warmed up before the Georgia game but wasn't comfortable enough to get on the field then.
"It was a sense of if could I tolerate the pain and the ankle, or if I felt like I could go in that moment," Banks said. "I just felt like it wasn't the right time to try to play in the game."
After being out for over a week, Banks is back at practice and focused on the next matchup.
"I'm just focused, focused on this week's game and just trying to prepare for this week," Banks said. "You remember your first game? Just how nervous I was walking? Yeah, we ran out of the tunnel. I was so nervous. And the first thing I remember is Coach Flood walking up to me and just letting me know, just to play my game, and just to focus on what I've been trained to do, and just go out there and play football."
Texas and Clemson kick off at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will go on to face Arizona State in the semifinals.
