Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Expects to Start vs. Clemson

Kelvin Banks Jr. believes he will be back on the field on Saturday for the Texas Longhorns

Isa Almeida

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas staff and Head Coach Steve Sarkisian attend to Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) after an injury in the first quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas staff and Head Coach Steve Sarkisian attend to Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) after an injury in the first quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered an ankle injury during the regular season finale against Texas A&M. Banks was out in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, but is confident he will be back on the field on Saturday as the Longhorns face Clemson in the first round of the SEC Championship.

Banks walked into Monday's press conference without a brace.

"The ankle is feeling a whole lot better. I've been attacking the rehab process so I'm feeling confident in my ankle and where I'm at in my process," Banks said. "I feel confident I'll be able to play Saturday."

Banks recently earned the Outland Trophy, as well as the 2024 Lombardi Award.

The left tackle warmed up before the Georgia game but wasn't comfortable enough to get on the field then.

"It was a sense of if could I tolerate the pain and the ankle, or if I felt like I could go in that moment," Banks said. "I just felt like it wasn't the right time to try to play in the game."

After being out for over a week, Banks is back at practice and focused on the next matchup.

"I'm just focused, focused on this week's game and just trying to prepare for this week," Banks said. "You remember your first game? Just how nervous I was walking? Yeah, we ran out of the tunnel. I was so nervous. And the first thing I remember is Coach Flood walking up to me and just letting me know, just to play my game, and just to focus on what I've been trained to do, and just go out there and play football."

Texas and Clemson kick off at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will go on to face Arizona State in the semifinals.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Five Texas Longhorns Named AP All-Americans

MORE: Texas Longhorns DT Sydir Mitchell Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

MORE: Two Texas Longhorns Transfers Will Stay With Team for College Football Playoff

MORE: Texas Longhorns In The NFL: Xavier Worthy, Many Others Show Out On Sunday

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Football