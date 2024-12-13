Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Australian Punter
The Texas Longhorns are looking to add some difference-makers to an already elite roster ahead of the 2025 season.
On Friday, they started that process, landing a commitment from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester, who ranks as one of the top 10 players in the transfer portal at his position.
True freshman Michael Kern has been Texas' primary punter this season but it's clear the Longhorns are looking to add more experience and talent at that spot.
Bouwmeester brings exactly that. He was named to the 2023 Pac-12 First Team last year before earning 2024 Big 12 Second Team honors this season.
A Bendigo, Australia native, Bouwmeester began his career at Michigan State in 2019 but played sparingly. Once he made his way to Utah, he broke out as an All-Conference punter. He played in all 39 games during his three seasons with the Utes, totaling 154 punts for 6,711 yards for a long of 64 in that span. This included just nine touchbacks and 60 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also had one carry for 14 yards in 2022 and has never had a punt blocked.
This season, Kern has punted 31 times for 1,255 yards with a long of 52. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Kern prior to the regular-season opener against Colorado State.
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21.
