Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from Four Star Cali Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson is the No. cornerback 21, player No. 25 in Colorado and No. overall prospects 281 in class 2021 according to 247Sports.

He chose the Longhorns over a six other finalists including Nebraska, USC, the State of Ohio, Colorado and Oregon.

Watching his film: Whether he plays attacking or defensive, everything Johnson does in the film looks smooth and natural. He has a chasing speed, his physique and he tracks the ball well in the air. Some believe he might end up being a safety at the next level, but he can also translate into nickel corners in Chris Ash’s scheme.

What this means for Texas: Johnson makes the second high-profile cornerback commit in the last calendar month for coach Jay Valai. In just a few short months the young, charismatic Longhorns coach has become one of the team's best recruiters, turning the corner position into one of strength for seemingly years to come.

Why he chose the Longhorns: "They have a great coaching staff and they are at me heavy now," Johnson told 247Sports after receiving his offer. "I am very comfortable with coach Jay (Valai) and trainers Ash and Texas doing a good job with defensive backs and getting them recruited. They really can flourish and as I say, that’s what I’m looking for.“



