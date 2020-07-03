LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from Four Star Cali Cornerback

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson on Friday afternoon. 

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson is the No. cornerback 21, player No. 25 in Colorado and No. overall prospects 281 in class 2021 according to 247Sports.

He chose the Longhorns over a six other finalists including Nebraska, USC, the State of Ohio, Colorado and Oregon.

Watching his film: Whether he plays attacking or defensive, everything Johnson does in the film looks smooth and natural. He has a chasing speed, his physique and he tracks the ball well in the air. Some believe he might end up being a safety at the next level, but he can also translate into nickel corners in Chris Ash’s scheme.

What this means for Texas: Johnson makes the second high-profile cornerback commit in the last calendar month for coach Jay Valai. In just a few short months the young, charismatic Longhorns coach has become one of the team's best recruiters, turning the corner position into one of strength for seemingly years to come. 

Why he chose the Longhorns: "They have a great coaching staff and they are at me heavy now," Johnson told 247Sports after receiving his offer. "I am very comfortable with coach Jay (Valai) and trainers Ash and Texas doing a good job with defensive backs and getting them recruited. They really can flourish and as I say, that’s what I’m looking for.“

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Five-Star Daimion Collins Includes Texas in Final 10

The No. 5 center in the nation for the class of 2021 (according to 247Sports) included Texas in his final 10-team list. Some other programs in contention include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Make the Cut for No. 2 Cornerback in the Country

Domani Jackson released his top 10 schools list today, including the Texas Longhorns among the finalists.

Chris Dukes

Former All-SWC Linebacker Weighs in on 'The Eyes of Texas'

Former Texas Longhorn Brian Jones believes Texas fans and players can transform song into 'an anthem of accountability.

Chris Dukes

Do College Football Players Need a Union?

As players continue to find their voice, the time may have come for even more organization.

Chris Dukes

Major Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Set to Commit on Friday

Four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson will make his verbal pledge Friday. Could Texas fans have something to cheer about going into the weekend?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Starter Will Sit Out Until University Responds to Recent Calls for Change

In is own words, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not play or participate in team activities until "real action is taken".

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Home game against Gonzaga and Maui Jim Maui Invitational appearance highlight UT’s non-conference slate.

Chris Dukes

UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

The Longhorns will face Louisiana Tech as part of a doubleheader event on Dec. 18 in Houston’s Toyota Center.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

The Longhorns are now pursuing South Grand Prairie cover man Jalon Williams.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Sam Cosmi Makes Sporting News Preseason All American List

The Texas left tackle is coming off a breakout season in which he started all 13 games at his position.

Chris Dukes