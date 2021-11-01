Texas Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Announced As Semifinalist for Prestigious Award

Texas Longhorns linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Dick Butkus Award, according to an announcement from the Butkus Foundation on Monday.

The Butkus Award annually honors the top-performing linebacker in college football and remains arguably the most coveted award for the defensive side of the ball. This past July, Overshown was named to the preseason watchlist for the award.

Now, he's inching closer to becoming the second Longhorn to win the hardware. Former Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson was the winner in 2004 and a finalist in 2003. Former Longhorn Sergio Kindle was also a finalist in 2009.

The complete list of the 16 semifinalists that made the cut can be found here. Overshown is joined by elite Big-12 company as semifinalists, as Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah and Oklahoma State's Malcolm Rodriquez are also in the mix for winning the award.

Despite an underwhelming season for the Texas Longhorns, who sit at a 4-4 record through eight games, Overshown has remained a dominant force at the linebacker position for Pete Kwiatkowski's defense. Currently, the senior linebacker leads the team in total tackles (61), solo tackles (31), and fumble recoveries (two). He's also accounted for 1.5 sacks.

Overshown and the Texas defense will look to recover from a disappointing 31-24 loss at the hands of the Baylor Bears on Saturday as the Longhorns will travel to Ames, Iowa this weekend to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3). The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. C.T. on Fox Sports 1.

