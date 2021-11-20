Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Returns to Field Despite Early OUT Ruling

Texas' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who reported listed as out for today's game against West Virginia by, Longhorn Network, recently took the field during the last drive for the Longhorns.

The Mountaineers are up 14-0 following a touchdown to Winston Wright Jr.

Overshown, who leads the team with 72 tackles this season, was reportedly seen in street clothes on the sideline prior to kickoff and had a walking boot on his left foot. However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian could have elected to play him in a limited role.

It's unclear when Overshown sustained the injury, as he finished last Saturday's 57-56 loss against Kansas with seven total tackles and half a sack. He was in the game on defense when the Jayhawks secured the victory on the two-point conversion in overtime.

With kickoff underway in Morgantown, it remains to be seen who will take Overshown's place on Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive front. Overshown has traditionally played the the "WILL" linebacker position this season.

On the first defensive possession for the Longhorns, Jaylan Ford has appeared to take Overshown's place, as he picked up a quick tackle in the backfield.

The injury to Overshown is a big loss for Texas' defense, which has already lost defensive lineman Jacoby Jones and defensive back Josh Thompson for the season due to injury.

Should Texas lose in Morgantown, the Longhorns will officially be eliminated from the bowl season with seven losses.

