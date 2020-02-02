Texas Longhorns Mailbag: Where Will Whittington Play? Super Bowl Pick?

When position do you think Jordan Whittington will play?

I am leaning toward wide receiver at this point. Whittington looks like he was born to be a slot receiver in the Longhorns scheme. Think of what Devin Duvernay did last year from the slot. He'll get a lot of opportunities to make people miss in space and run deep routes to spread out the defense. The real challenge for Mike Yurcich will be finding new ways to attack defenses with his diverse skillset. When you have a player as multi-talented as Whittington can be when he's healthy, it's up to the coaching staff to make the most of it.

Should fans be worried about the linebacker depth?

I won't sugar coat it. Yes. The current depth at linebacker should be a little concerning for the Longhorns. Not only does it look like Juwan Mitchell is looking around, but Ayodele Adeoye is out for the spring. Keep in mind that both Byron Vaugns and David Gbenda were sent home from the San Antonio during the week leading up to the Alamo Bowl for a violation of team rules as well. Texas has a chance to be really stout on defense next year, but it won't happen without players in the middle the team can trust. Word around the Forty Acres is Tom Herman is exploring transfer portal options at the inside linebacker spot for next year. Don't be surprised to see a grad transfer come in over the next few months to help out.

Who are you picking in the Super Bowl?

The sentimental favorite for most Texas fans is the San Fransisco 49ers thanks to head coach Kyle Shanahan's history with the program, but it's hard to go against the Cheifs right now. I just feel like Kansas City just put down two teams that used the same formula that the 49ers are going to employ tonight. Kansas City's run defense is underrated this year and the offense is too explosive to keep down for the entire game.