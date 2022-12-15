Skip to main content

‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach

Actor and Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey gave a heartfelt message to the late Mike Leach on social media.

The passing of legendary college football coach Mike Leach has affected the entire landscape of the sport. 

After Leach’s battles in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns during his days as coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, many in Austin have felt the impact of his death. 

This includes Oscar-winning actor and Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey, who took to social media to write out a tribute to Leach on Tuesday. 

"My friend Mike Leach moved on yesterday," he said. "One of the most curious, inventive, independent-minded wild men to ever walk the earth. He was a gem like no other. Put a prayer up there for his wife Sharon and their kids."

Leach was known for his unique character, personality and dry humor. He even took his shot at acting like his friend McConaughey during a memorable cameo on the famous football-focused television show “Friday Night Lights.”

As head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs this season, Leach led the team to an 8-4 record. The No. 22 Bulldogs will play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Witt 4
Play
Baseball

Longhorns P Tanner Witt Among MLB's Top 100 2023 Draft Prospects

Despite missing most of the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery, Tanner Witt could be a first round pick in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
bijan robinson 322
Play
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Bijan Robinson is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19158320
Play
Football

Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Texas

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Witt 4
Baseball

Longhorns P Tanner Witt Among MLB's Top 100 2023 Draft Prospects

Despite missing most of the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery, Tanner Witt could be a first round pick in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
bijan robinson 322
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Bijan Robinson is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19158320
Football

Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Texas

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
niblett
Recruiting

Can Texas Hold Onto SI99 Commit Ryan Niblett?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
GettyImages-83751160
News

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Earns Consensus All-American Honors

Bijan Robinson becomes the eighth Texas running back to earn consensus All-American honors.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1434799778-850x560
News

Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023

Will the return of Brennan Marion help Texas keep Xavier Worthy for 2023?

By Cole Thompson
Bijan Robinson
Football

Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named AP All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Ford rode standout seasons to earning AP All-American honors.

By Connor Zimmerlee