‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach
The passing of legendary college football coach Mike Leach has affected the entire landscape of the sport.
After Leach’s battles in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns during his days as coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, many in Austin have felt the impact of his death.
This includes Oscar-winning actor and Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey, who took to social media to write out a tribute to Leach on Tuesday.
"My friend Mike Leach moved on yesterday," he said. "One of the most curious, inventive, independent-minded wild men to ever walk the earth. He was a gem like no other. Put a prayer up there for his wife Sharon and their kids."
Leach was known for his unique character, personality and dry humor. He even took his shot at acting like his friend McConaughey during a memorable cameo on the famous football-focused television show “Friday Night Lights.”
As head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs this season, Leach led the team to an 8-4 record. The No. 22 Bulldogs will play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.
Longhorns P Tanner Witt Among MLB's Top 100 2023 Draft Prospects
Despite missing most of the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery, Tanner Witt could be a first round pick in 2023.
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Bijan Robinson is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Texas
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.