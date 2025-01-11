Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State
Stepping off the field after facing a 28-14 loss to Ohio State on Friday, Texas Longhorns junior defensive back Michael Taaffe's agony could be heard through his screams echoing inside the tunnel.
In a video captured by Bob Ballou of CBS Sports Austin that went viral on social media after the game, Taaffe can be seen letting out his frustration as he headed back to the locker room.
Take a look:
Following a cooling off period, Taaffe entered post game press conferences with puffy eyes, and revealed the cause of his overwhelming emotions.
"This team so special to me, and just for this book of the chapter to close, for this team, as far as we can't play another game together, that hurt, emotionally, that hurt, just to not be able to play with those guys ever again, wearing the burnt orange," Taaffe said.
A fifth-generation Texas Longhorn and Austin native, Taaffe described how he holds pride in being able to live out his dream come true by just having his name on the back of a Texas jersey.
But the culture and bond he helped develop within the team ever since the arrival of head coach Steve Sarkisian four years ago takes on a whole different narrative of what it means to be a Longhorn.
"[I've] just got so much love for these guys, and [I] came in here as a walk-on and and now I'm an All-American, but I don't care about that. I care about the love of my teammates. That's truly all I care about," Taaffe said. "Those are cool accolades, but hearing that a teammate loves me is so much cooler, and it's so fulfilling in your heart as a teammate, as a leader, as a guy on a team."
Taaffe mentioned that it can seem difficult to create such a strong connection among players coming from all over the nation, especially with those out of the transfer portal, but being at Texas made it feel easy.
Now looking to the future, or rather not trying to look to the future so soon, Taaffe reiterated that the unknown that lies ahead for him and many of his teammates made the shortened season sting even more.
"The hard ones were, you know, the guys that live in, I don't know, just throwing a random state out there, Louisiana or Alabama or California, that they're going to go on to do great things, and I have no doubt, but maybe my path will never align with them," Taaffe said.
Yet if there's one thing he does know, it's that he'll keep his former teammates and fellow Austinites Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba close for years to come.
"It was bittersweet for me, Jahdae and Drew because, you know, being the hometown guys representing the burnt orange, representing the great state of Texas, to play for that was hard to know that we won't ever get that back again. But we're going to be so close. We're locked in for life," Taaffe said. "It's tough to know that we fell short as far as the national championship, because that was the vision, but as far as the love for the team, we never fell short on that."
