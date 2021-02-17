Texas Naming New Director of Recruiting

NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Longhorns Will Name Brandon Harris Director of Recruiting
Brandon Harris will be the Texas Longhorns’ new director of recruiting under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Not every staff has a director of recruiting, but it is a key role for top programs. The job primarily involves establishing connections with potential recruits.

Former Texas coach Tom Herman had Bryan Carrington in the role. While Sarkisian tried to retain Carrington due to his strong track record, he decided to leave Austin to take on a larger role at USC.

READ MORE: Position Preview: Can Ja'Tavion Sanders Make A Splash at TE?

Harris, formerly Texas’s offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach, was known as Carrington’s right-hand man during the Herman era.

This move, first noted by 247,  is strategic for Sarkisian and the Longhorns, as it enables them to bolster relationships with existing prospects.

Before joining the Texas staff, Harris was the starting quarterback for LSU, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. Harris then transferred to North Carolina during the 2017 season and was a backup.

READ MORE: Position Preview: Who is the next star safety at Texas?

Now, director of player personnel is the only role that needs to be filled for Texas. Sarkisian has his eyes on NC State’s Billy Glasscock. Presumably, Glasscock will be in charge of recruit evaluations for prospects across the country.

With Sarkisian and staff in town, recruiting is on a whole other level now. Notable commitments include Maalik Murphy who is ranked as the nation’s second pro-style quarterback (right behind Quinn Ewers).

READ MORE: Elite 2022 QB Maalik Murphy Commits To Longhorns

Texas will hope to carry the ‘all gas no breaks’ momentum in the coming weeks to attract more elite talent.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Vs. OU Basketball Game Postponed For Third Time

Football

