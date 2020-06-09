Texas Longhorns No. 13 in National Outlet's Preseason Poll

The Texas Longhorns continue to build hype entering the 2020 season.

With 16 starters back (nine defense, seven offense), the nation's most experienced quarterback in Sam Ehlinger and a cast of dangerous weapons surrounding him, many are starting to see the Texas Longhorns as a trendy pick to make the playoffs.

Of course, there is still a lot to prove for the Longhorns before they are ready to book a trip to the program's first CFP. Seven new assistant coaches and two new coordinators populate the staff following a disappointing 8-5 campaign in 2019.

Another major outlet put the Longhorns just outside the top 10 with 247Sports ranking Texas at No. 13 overall.

Texas returns a senior quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, who will be among the best in the country. The Longhorns bring back seven starters around him, including potential All-American left tackle Samuel Cosmi and a running back room that will transform from injury-riddled weakness to strength, especially with the arrival of five-star back Bijan Robinson. Defensively, the Longhorns can’t get any worse after finishing 98th in yards allowed per play last season. They bring back nine starters from a unit with plenty of talent and, following an awful 2019 campaign, some experience to match. Could Texas implode? Yes. Tom Herman, with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, could end up with a scorching-hot seat instead of playoff hype. Especially so given the constricted nature of the offseason, which has made scheme instillation a challenge. But the ceiling for this Longhorns team is also extremely high. The Big 12 remains a favorable path, and LSU in Week 2 will be the ultimate measuring stick.

Will Texas live up to the hype some have begun to build around the program? A win over LSU in Death Valley in week two would certainly put the nation on notice, but the Longhorns will have to find a way to unseat rival Oklahoma and avoid a midseason slip up to get where they ultimately want to go in 2020 - the College Football Playoff.

