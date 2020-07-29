LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

Chris Dukes

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games. 

According to Hartzell, UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife made the request to review the logistics of 25% capacity for home games at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium for the year. 

As we’ve planned for the fall semester, one of the common questions we’ve heard from our community is: How do we expect our athletic events, and football in particular, to take place? We have been exploring a range of scenarios surrounding crowd attendance for upcoming football games at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, with a maximum occupancy of up to 50% of crowd capacity.
Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, has requested that the university continue to review its policies and specifically explore the logistics, health and safety effects of crowds at 25% of capacity (including students).
The analysis of this new crowd size target is a reflection of the consistent change and uncertainty that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic. As rates in Austin and throughout Texas continue to ebb and flow, we must be agile and work consistently to develop strategies to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff members, students and all who visit our campus for athletic events. As we approach the start of the football season, we will closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make final decisions based on the guidance of our Board of Regents and state health officials in the coming weeks. 

While nobody would call this good news, the silver lining is the school is still making contingency plans to get in a football season in 2020. 

The Big 12 still hasn't committed to any sort of scheduling change other than allowing teams to move their season openers up one week should they elect to do so. It will be interesting to see what news comes from the conference in the next couple of weeks as we are coming up on what most people would consider the drop-dead date to make changes like going conference-only or conference-plus-one for the 2020 season. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Davis1123
Davis1123

Man.. News just keeps looking worse and worse. Are we even gonna get college football at all?

