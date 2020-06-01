Texas Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Defensive Back

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 defensive back Devin Lemear.

The 6-foot, 170-pound standout out of Manor, Texas is ranked the No. 74 safety, No. 150 player in the state and No. 973 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Lemear already has offers from TCU, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Cal, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA and Air Force.

Watching his film: A sure tackler who patrols the middle of the field with ferocious hitting ability, Lemear looks like he could be a perfect fit at the strong safety role in Chris Ash's defensive scheme. Not only does he hit like a linebacker, he's always going for the ball when attacking opposing ball carriers. While it's definitely his physicality that stands out on film the most, Lemear also has plenty of range in the passing game. He can play over the top or line up in man and cover slot receivers and tight ends. He's got good natural instincts for where the ball is going and does a great job reading the quarterback's eyes.

Where Texas stands: Shortly after the Longhorns extended the offer, two recruiting experts put in picks for Lemear to go to Texas. Being a local kid, it's pretty obvious that this offer holds significant weight for the 2021 defensive back.

