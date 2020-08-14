SI.com
LonghornsCountry
HomeLonghorns in the prosFootballThe Forty Acres
Search

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Offensive Lineman

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns have joined the chase to land 2021 offensive tackle prospect Jack Leyrer. 

The Highland Park product is ranked the No. 77 offensive tackle, No. 122 player in the state of Texas and No. 876 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He currently has offers from Stanford, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Memphis, New Mexico, Northwestern, Purdue, Rice, SMU, Tulsa, Toledo, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTSA, Virginia, Air Force, Arkansas State, Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn.

Watching his film: Extremely quick feet for a player with his size and length, but what really stands out is Leyrer's explosive initial punch. He gets to full extension extremely fast, allowing him to completely stymie the charge of an oncoming defensive lineman even when he's moving backward into pass protection. It's worth noting some of the Ivy League schools on his offer list and the fact that he's just as as strong in the classroom as he is on the field. You can see his passion for film study when watching him play. He always seems to be where the play is going, rather than where it currently is. 

Where Texas stands: Most believe USC and Stanford to be the two frontrunners in this race right now, but there's no doubting the impact an offer from the University of Texas on an in-state kid. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Texas Longhorns True Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice

True freshman Troy Omeire has been turning heads with some spectacular catches during fall camp so far.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorn Secondary Making Plays Early in Camp

Just one year removed from finishing No. 127 against the pass, the Longhorns look ready to make a major jump in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Finalizes Season Opener vs. UTEP

On Sept. 12 the Longhorns originally planned to travel down to Baton Rouge and face the defending champion LSU Tigers. Now the Longhorns will officially open the season in Austin against the University of Texas at El Paso on the same date.

Tomer Barazani

NCAA Moves to Cancel All Fall Sports Championships

The move will not affect FBS football, which is still planning on moving forward at this point.

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani

Report: Texas Longhorn Defensive Lineman Opts Out for 2020

Texas junior and projected starter Marqez Bimage has opted out of the 2020 season.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Players, Coach Praise Big 12 Decision

Texas head coach Tom Herman and team leaders Sam Ehlinger and Caden Sterns expressed their excitement over the conference's decision to play football in the fall.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Commissioner: Athletes are Safer Under Program Supervision Than in the 'General Population'

Bob Bowlsby spoke to the media about the conference's decision to move forward with college football on Wednesday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

The Texas nowLonghorns begin the conference season on the road on Sept. 26 and open home conference play on Oct. 3.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Football

The league's board of directors agreed Tuesday night to proceed with fall sports seasons.

Chris Dukes