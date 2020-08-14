Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Offensive Lineman

The Texas Longhorns have joined the chase to land 2021 offensive tackle prospect Jack Leyrer.

The Highland Park product is ranked the No. 77 offensive tackle, No. 122 player in the state of Texas and No. 876 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He currently has offers from Stanford, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Memphis, New Mexico, Northwestern, Purdue, Rice, SMU, Tulsa, Toledo, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTSA, Virginia, Air Force, Arkansas State, Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn.

Watching his film: Extremely quick feet for a player with his size and length, but what really stands out is Leyrer's explosive initial punch. He gets to full extension extremely fast, allowing him to completely stymie the charge of an oncoming defensive lineman even when he's moving backward into pass protection. It's worth noting some of the Ivy League schools on his offer list and the fact that he's just as as strong in the classroom as he is on the field. You can see his passion for film study when watching him play. He always seems to be where the play is going, rather than where it currently is.

Where Texas stands: Most believe USC and Stanford to be the two frontrunners in this race right now, but there's no doubting the impact an offer from the University of Texas on an in-state kid.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI