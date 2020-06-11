Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Shettron is the No. 14 wide receiver, No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He currently has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and Tulsa.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Shettron has all the makings of a dangerous playmaker at the next level. He runs surprisingly-crisp routes for a player with his size and experience level, has the kind of top-end speed that will make every defense respect him, is elusive enough to turn a short route into an explosive play and physical enough to compete against any corner when the ball is in the air. As good as he already is, he has the potential to become even better as he continues to develop both physically and mentally. With time in the weight room and film room he has the potential to be a top 10 receiver in the 2022 class.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns don't go north of the Red River all that often, but there are several talented prospects coming from that state in the 2022 class. Texas could use some of Mike Yurcich's connections to the area high schools to get an in for receivers coach Andre Coleman.

