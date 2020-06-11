LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron. 

Shettron is the No. 14 wide receiver, No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He currently has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and Tulsa. 

Watching his film: At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Shettron has all the makings of a dangerous playmaker at the next level. He runs surprisingly-crisp routes for a player with his size and experience level, has the kind of top-end speed that will make every defense respect him, is elusive enough to turn a short route into an explosive play and physical enough to compete against any corner when the ball is in the air. As good as he already is, he has the potential to become even better as he continues to develop both physically and mentally. With time in the weight room and film room he has the potential to be a top 10 receiver in the 2022 class. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns don't go north of the Red River all that often, but there are several talented prospects coming from that state in the 2022 class. Texas could use some of Mike Yurcich's connections to the area high schools to get an in for receivers coach Andre Coleman. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

The Longhorns safety reportedly suffered a fractured hand after punching his car bumper

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Player Likely to be Selected in MLB Draft

Teams are taking a long look at Texas pitcher Bryce Elder

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Ohio Athlete

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 receiver Kaden Saunders.

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Both student athletes are currently self-isolating and families have been notified

Chris Dukes

Texas Among the Favorites in Race for Coveted Top 10 Athlete

The Longhorns made Dasan McCullough top 10 list of schools.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns No. 13 in National Outlet's Preseason Poll

Texas sits just outside the top 10 entering the 2020 season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Colorado Tight End Gunner Helm

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Englewood, Colorado's Gunnar Helm

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Tight End

The Longhorns have extended an offer to Council Bluffs, Iowa's Thomas Fidone

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Softball Great Christa Williams Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist led the Longhorns to the Women's College World Series in 1998.

Longhorn Country Staff

Former Women's Basketball Star Kamie Ethridge Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The former Olympian led the Longhorns to an NCAA Championship in 1986

Longhorn Country Staff