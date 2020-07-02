Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

LonghornsCountry
The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to cornerback Jalon Williams. 

The South Grand Prairie defensive back is ranked No. 111 in the state of Texas, No. 69 at his position and No 820 overall in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He has scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, North Texas, Northwestern, Oregon State, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA and Vanderbilt. 

Watching his film: Williams is probably underrated by recruiting services in the 2021 class. He's a well-rounded cornerback who can play man-press coverage and back off into zone depending on the play. He's not as tall as some other prospects, but has plenty of length and athleticism to help him cover taller receivers. He's aggressive when the ball is in the air and suprisngly strong against the run for his 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. It's easy to see why Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is making a move for him. He fits in perfectly with the scheme the Longhorns want to employ at the position in the future. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are jumping in late on this recruitment, but they also have at least as much clout as any team currently on Williams' offer list. Jay Valai has already proven himself an excellent recruiter in the Dallas area. 

UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

The Longhorns will face Louisiana Tech as part of a doubleheader event on Dec. 18 in Houston’s Toyota Center.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns' Sam Cosmi Makes Sporting News Preseason All American List

The Texas left tackle is coming off a breakout season in which he started all 13 games at his position.

Chris Dukes

Family of Longhorn Pioneer Julius Whittier Suing NCAA

The family first African American player in the history of the Texas Longhorns program is suing the NCAA for negligence and wrongful death stemming from Whittier's death from football-related head trauma.

Chris Dukes

Should College Teams Have a Different Standard for Returning than Pros?

As concerns continue for player safety, should amateur athletes taking on the same risk as those making millions of dollars?

Chris Dukes

How Will Former Texas Longhorns Fare in the NBA Playoffs?

Several former Texas players have a chance at wining an NBA Championship ring this year

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Picked First in Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Poll

The Longhorns are the favorite to win the league for the 10th-straight year.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Showing Interest in Fast Rising 2021 QB

Shortly after impressing at the Elite 11 Quarterback competition, it appears interest is up for in-state prospect Maddox Kopp.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Four-Star DL

Coveted defensive end Kelvin Gilliam released a list of top 10 schools that included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Former Longhorn Dons NFL Jersey for the First Time

Collin Johnson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas head coach Tom Herman Urges Texas Fans to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

Texas head coach Tom Herman took to social media for a public service announcement, urging Texas Longhorn fans to work together and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chris Dukes