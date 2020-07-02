Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to cornerback Jalon Williams.

The South Grand Prairie defensive back is ranked No. 111 in the state of Texas, No. 69 at his position and No 820 overall in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He has scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, North Texas, Northwestern, Oregon State, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA and Vanderbilt.

Watching his film: Williams is probably underrated by recruiting services in the 2021 class. He's a well-rounded cornerback who can play man-press coverage and back off into zone depending on the play. He's not as tall as some other prospects, but has plenty of length and athleticism to help him cover taller receivers. He's aggressive when the ball is in the air and suprisngly strong against the run for his 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. It's easy to see why Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is making a move for him. He fits in perfectly with the scheme the Longhorns want to employ at the position in the future.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are jumping in late on this recruitment, but they also have at least as much clout as any team currently on Williams' offer list. Jay Valai has already proven himself an excellent recruiter in the Dallas area.

