Texas Longhorns Offer No. 2 Player in State of Kentucky

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Lexington, Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key.

Key is ranked the No. 24 receiver, No. 2 player in his home state and No. 203 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

The four-star receiver has already secured offers from Cincinnati, Georgia State, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Western Kentucky. Blue blood programs Ohio State and Notre Dame have also been sniffing around and look to be involved in the race, though they have not offered yet.

Watching his film: Key has drawn some comparisons to Texas receivers like Brennan Eagles and Collin Johnson. Though he's not quite as tall as those two at 6-foot-2, he uses his basketball background to high-point the football and win jump balls against defensive backs on a regular basis. He's a fluid route runner who can get off press coverage and has enough speed to take the top off a defense. He would be an excellent scheme fit in the Longhorns pro spread attack.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns obviously have a lot to offer and are probably the biggest name to officially extend a scholarship to Key so far, but it's important to remember the Lexington product is a legacy at Kentucky. His father Donte Key was standout for the Wildcats back in the 90s. Still the younger Key is clearly his own person and will blaze his own path. Keep an eye on where he decides to take visits once recruiting opens back up. It would be huge for Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman to get him to the Forty Acres at some point over the next few months.