Texas Longhorns Offer No. 2 Player in State of Kentucky

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Lexington, Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key.

Key is ranked the No. 24 receiver, No. 2 player in his home state and No. 203 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

The four-star receiver has already secured offers from Cincinnati, Georgia State, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Western Kentucky. Blue blood programs Ohio State and Notre Dame have also been sniffing around and look to be involved in the race, though they have not offered yet. 

Watching his film: Key has drawn some comparisons to Texas receivers like Brennan Eagles and Collin Johnson. Though he's not quite as tall as those two at 6-foot-2, he uses his basketball background to high-point the football and win jump balls against defensive backs on a regular basis. He's a fluid route runner who can get off press coverage and has enough speed to take the top off a defense. He would be an excellent scheme fit in the Longhorns pro spread attack. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns obviously have a lot  to offer and are probably the biggest name to officially extend a scholarship to Key so far, but it's important to remember the Lexington product is a legacy at Kentucky. His father Donte Key was standout for the Wildcats back in the 90s. Still the younger Key is clearly his own person and will blaze his own path. Keep an eye on where he decides to take visits once recruiting opens back up. It would be huge for Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman to get him to the Forty Acres at some point over the next few months. 

Is Oklahoma Making a Move to Poach a Key Texas Longhorns Commit?

The Sooners recently offered Texas receiver commit Billy Bowman. Do they have a chance of flipping him?

Chris Dukes

Ryan Bujcevski Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Junior Ryan Bujcevski is a candidate for college football’s top punter award.

Longhorn Country Staff

The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns in Madden 21 - Alex Okafor

The 76-overall rated Okafor Madden card definitely earns a spot for him on the Top 10. Featuring an acceleration rating of 82 and strength stat of 79, Okafor played one of his best seasons in the NFL prior to being injured in the 2019 campaign. Lining up opposite of Pro Bowler Frank Clark, Okafor recorded 22 tackles and five sacks.

Tomer Barazani

Are the Texas Longhorns Closing in On SI All American Candidate Gunner Helm?

After losing two commitments from Lake Travis tight end Lake McRee and three-star Atascocita tight end Landen King,Texas has been on the hunt for the prospects at the tight end position

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Overall Running Back

The Longhorns have jumped into the race to sign elite five-star back Raleek Brown.

Chris Dukes

D'Shawn Jamison Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Junior DB D’Shawn Jamison is a candidate for the award which honors college football’s most versatile player.

Chris Dukes

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger is on the Maxwell Award watch list for the second-straight season after being named a semifinalist in 2019.

Chris Dukes

The Big 12 Will Likely Push All Decisions on Start of Season to Last Minute

According to a report, the Big 12 doesn't plan on making a decision for a couple of weeks.

Chris Dukes

The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns on Madden 21 - Malcolm Brown

Over the past week, NFL and NBA players across the nation have come out expressing their excitement and dismay with their respective video game ratings.

Tomer Barazani

SI All American: Texas Longhorns Target Talks Recruitment

The Texas Longhorns are pursuing one of the country's top power forwards in Caleb Houstan

Chris Dukes