Texas Longhorns OT Cameron Williams OUT For Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State
The day has finally arrived and the Texas Longhorns are making their final preparations for their Peach Bowl matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devis.
Today will be a major test for Texas. Arizona State has been a very good team all year long, but the Longhorns are widely viewed as the better team. Now, they simply need to prove that on the field.
Unfortunately, Texas will be without one of their starters for today's game.
According to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, the Longhorns will not have starting right tackle Cameron Williams. He has been dealing with a knee sprain and will be unable to play today.
To replace him, Texas will give the start to redshirt freshman tackle Trevor Goosby.
Needless to say, this is a big loss for the Longhorns. Williams has been a key part of the offensive line and keeping Quinn Ewers upright and healthy.
Hopefully, Goosby is ready to step in and play the game of his life.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Williams has been dominant all season long. His impressive play has put him in a position to be a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Losing that kind of talent for a College Football Playoff game can be tough to recover from. However, the game of football is all about the next man being ready to step up when called upon.
Williams originally suffered his knee injury during the first half of their last game against the Clemson Tigers. Thankfully, the injury wasn't as serious as it originally looked. The hope is that Williams will be able to return next game if Texas is able to knock off the Sun Devils.
All of that being said, kickoff is right around the corner. The Longhorns are facing some adversity with this news, but they will have to figure out how to protect Ewers and open up the ground game without Williams on the field.
