Could the Texas Longhorns Pursue Alabama Grad Transfer Receiver?

Chris Dukes

While most thought the Texas Longhorns were likely done when it comes to the graduate transfer market for 2020, it appears the Longhorns may be giving a look to Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers. 

Shavers announced his intentions to transfer last week after receiving his bachelor's degree. The will-be junior will have two full seasons of eligibility left once he makes his decision. 

As first reported by 247Sports over the weekend, the 6-foot-6 receiver originally from Lewisville may be looking to get back to the Lone Star State to finish up his college football career. 

Shavers was one of the top players in the state of Texas his senior year with a sub 4.4 40-yard dash time and elite size. He struggled to get on the field thanks in part to a loaded receiver group ahead of him with the Crimson Tide. 

The Longhorns already picked up a grad transfer wide receiver from a blue blood program earlier this year when they signed Michigan's Tarik Black. The Longhorns could certainly use a little more depth on the outside with Malcolm Epps moving over to tight end and Brennan Eagles' status potentially up in the air. 

Shavers might not have a ton of in-game experience, but he has been a member of a championship-caliber program for the last two years. If nothing else, his presence would only help boost the culture Tom Herman is trying to create in his locker room. 

