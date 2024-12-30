Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers Brushes Arizona State QB's Comments Aside
Kickoff between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils in the CFP quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is just under 48 hours away, yet the trash talk has already begun to heat up.
Recently, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt caused a stir when he said he's "gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback" when asked about his Texas counterpart Quinn Ewers. The Sun Devils clearly have a chip on their shoulder as massive underdogs in this game, and their quarterback is embodying that mindset perfectly.
"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I'm gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback. That's how I've felt since Day 1. I'm gonna go play everybody on the map."
Unsurprisingly, those comments made their way to Ewers' ears before too long. During Peach Bowl media day, Ewers responded to Leavitt's comments by essentially not responding to them.
"Yeah, I mean, I saw it, and, you know, just congrats to them on a great year and a great season," Ewers told reporters. "I've got to watch some of their games and, you know, he's a talented player and they're a fun offense to watch. And again, just excited to be up against them."
The Sun Devils have defied expectations throughout the entire season. Kenny Dillingham's team was predicted to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason poll, but won the conference outright and made its first College Football Playoff appearance with an 11-2 record. The Longhorns will be the Sun Devils' greatest test yet, but it should be a good game all around.
Texas and Arizona State kick off from Mercedez-Benz Stadium at noon CT on New Year's Day.
