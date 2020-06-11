Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Ohio Athlete

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders.

Saunders is the No. 16 athlete, No. 5 player in the state of Ohio and No. 166 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Saunders is explosive, has quick feet and can reach top speed in a real hurry. He's probably best suited to play out of the slot at the next level and could develop into a Devin Duvernay-type for the Longhorns power spread offense.

Where Texas stands: Saunders recently released a list of top seven schools, including Michigan, Arizona State, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Indiana and West Virginia.

"In recent weeks, I've received a number of DMs and interview questions asking about my top schools. On June 5th, I tweeted that I wanted to commit sometime around my birthday in September. Because of these two things, I would like to make clear that my recruitment is still 100% open. Despite that, I do have a list of schools that I am very comfortable with and whose coaches I have developed very strong relationships. Because of the travel ban, I've not been able to visit some universities but have developed a good rapport with coaches via Zoom, Google Meet, FaceTime, etc. I hope to visit these universities as soon as recruits are allowed back on campus for unofficial visits. With that being said, these are my top 7 at this time but again, my recruitment is still 100% open."

The bottom line is the Longhorns can make a move in this race, but they are going to have to make a big impression pretty quickly to break into his top list of schools.