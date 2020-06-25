LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Explosive West-Coast Running Back

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to California running back Jaylen Thompson. 

Thompson is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound back from Playa Del Ray, California. 

He is ranked the No. 37 running back and No. 38 player in the state of California according to 247Sports. 

He currently has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, New Mexico, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State,, Southern Miss and USC. 

Watching his film: Thompson has plenty of cutting ability, home run speed and a surprising ability to break tackles for his size. He runs with a low center of gravity and can get lost behind a bigger offensive line. Can also catch the ball out of the backfield and might even potentially be a factor in the return game at the next level. He's probably a little underrated by recruiting services because of concerns about his smaller height, but with his build he shouldn't have a problem holding up against Division I defender - especially when he adds a few more pounds in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns have planted a lot of recruiting seeds on the west coast in recent months and are clearly looking to create more of a pipeline in California. It's interesting to see Mike Yurcich recruiting players that fit into his offensive scheme and making offers this far ahead of time. 

