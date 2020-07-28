LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Report No New COVID-19 Cases

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns currently has zero cases of the novel coronavirus, per a recent report.

The program has been regularly testing athletes since they arrived back on campus last month with several players testing positive during the onboarding process. 

However, as the players have moved into the program's safety procedures it appears as though those case numbers have dropped, according to a report from the Austin American Statesman's Brian Davis. 

The Longhorns staff has been learning on the fly when it comes to preparing for the season, but as head coach Tom Herman has pointed out there's no handbook for preparing for a season during a pandemic. 

“Nobody on this planet has been through this to this magnitude before, but the cool thing about our profession is it's one big fraternity,” Herman said during a Touchdown Club of Houston webinar last week. “I've picked up the phone and talked to Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Ryan Day (Ohio State) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and just compared notes and just bouncing ideas off of each other.”

While the staff will certainly welcome the good news that comes with a round of tests without a positive, everyone involved knows that things could change in a heartbeat in what is sure to be the most unique season in memory for all of sports. 

“At this point in time, even a month or two ago and especially now, I tell our coaches all the time that if we plan anything beyond two to three weeks we're wasting brain cells,” Herman said. “Things change every other day, every day, every week, so we try to stay about 14, 17 days out and very adaptable should we need to change.”

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Options Out of 2020 Season

The former two-sport Texas Longhorns star and Olympian has decided to help take

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Iowa Point Guard

Shaka Smart adds a second commitment to his 2021 recruiting class with the verbal pledge of Emarion Ellis.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment from SI All American Candidate Gunnar Helm

Texas tight ends coach Jay Boulware appears to have finally found his guy for the 2021 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 2 Player in State of Kentucky

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Lexington wide receiver Dane Key

Chris Dukes

Is Oklahoma Making a Move to Poach a Key Texas Longhorns Commit?

The Sooners recently offered Texas receiver commit Billy Bowman. Do they have a chance of flipping him?

Chris Dukes

Ryan Bujcevski Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Junior Ryan Bujcevski is a candidate for college football’s top punter award.

Longhorn Country Staff

The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns in Madden 21 - Alex Okafor

The 76-overall rated Okafor Madden card definitely earns a spot for him on the Top 10. Featuring an acceleration rating of 82 and strength stat of 79, Okafor played one of his best seasons in the NFL prior to being injured in the 2019 campaign. Lining up opposite of Pro Bowler Frank Clark, Okafor recorded 22 tackles and five sacks.

Tomer Barazani

Are the Texas Longhorns Closing in On SI All American Candidate Gunner Helm?

After losing two commitments from Lake Travis tight end Lake McRee and three-star Atascocita tight end Landen King,Texas has been on the hunt for the prospects at the tight end position

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Overall Running Back

The Longhorns have jumped into the race to sign elite five-star back Raleek Brown.

Chris Dukes

by

Mavs15

D'Shawn Jamison Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Junior DB D’Shawn Jamison is a candidate for the award which honors college football’s most versatile player.

Chris Dukes