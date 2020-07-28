Texas Longhorns Report No New COVID-19 Cases

The Texas Longhorns currently has zero cases of the novel coronavirus, per a recent report.

The program has been regularly testing athletes since they arrived back on campus last month with several players testing positive during the onboarding process.

However, as the players have moved into the program's safety procedures it appears as though those case numbers have dropped, according to a report from the Austin American Statesman's Brian Davis.

The Longhorns staff has been learning on the fly when it comes to preparing for the season, but as head coach Tom Herman has pointed out there's no handbook for preparing for a season during a pandemic.

“Nobody on this planet has been through this to this magnitude before, but the cool thing about our profession is it's one big fraternity,” Herman said during a Touchdown Club of Houston webinar last week. “I've picked up the phone and talked to Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Ryan Day (Ohio State) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and just compared notes and just bouncing ideas off of each other.”

While the staff will certainly welcome the good news that comes with a round of tests without a positive, everyone involved knows that things could change in a heartbeat in what is sure to be the most unique season in memory for all of sports.

“At this point in time, even a month or two ago and especially now, I tell our coaches all the time that if we plan anything beyond two to three weeks we're wasting brain cells,” Herman said. “Things change every other day, every day, every week, so we try to stay about 14, 17 days out and very adaptable should we need to change.”

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI