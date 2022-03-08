Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Release SEC Hype Video

WATCH: Texas Longhorns released a hype video on Tuesday surrounding the addition of the program to the Southeastern Conference in 2025

The college football world was shaken up last summer when it was announced that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners would join the SEC conference.

So, when will this happen?

Based on previously signed television deals between Texas and the Big 12, most believe in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Longhorns released a hype video about the move:

Whether it’s in 2025 or earlier, the Longhorns will eventually leave the Big 12 after 25 years, and divorce from teams like Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU.

Seven months ago, head coach Steve Sarkisian believed this would only make the Longhorns a bigger target for opposing teams:

"I didn't take this job blind," Sarkisian said, according to Dave Wilson of ESPN. "We're everybody's biggest game. I think coming out of (the SEC move) and the talk of what's happened, our bull's-eye got a little bit bigger. We can't be naive to that. Whether it's crowd noise, whether it's yelling at us on the bench, whether it's the horns down signal, all those things are really irrelevant to our ability to execute and succeed at a really high level."

Before the Longhorns move to the SEC, they will need to learn how to win in the Big 12 this upcoming season. Under Sarkisian, Texas went a disappointing 5-7 last year.

Now with a year under his belt and a quite successful recruiting cycle, Texas has its eyes on establishing dominance in the Big 12 and eventually in the SEC.

The next step will be preparing for the annual Orange-White spring game scrimmage, which will be played on April 23rd.

