Texas Longhorns Set Sights on Son of Former A&M Standout

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 cornerback Terrance Brooks.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound standout from John Paul II High School in Plano is the son of former Texas A & M standout Chet Brooks.

The elder Brooks is perhaps most famous for coining the term "wrecking crew" to describe the Aggie defenses of the late 1980s and played three years for the San Francisco 49ers.

Watching his film: Physical and aggressive, Brooks plays strong safety more often than not at the high school level and hits like a linebacker. He is more than capable of covering when it comes time, though and seems to find an extra gear when the ball is in the air. A little undersized for a boundary corner he's got the length and athleticism to make up for the lack of height. He'll get better at bump-and-run coverage as he continues to add bulk to his frame. Might end up translating to a nickel/slot corner or could even become a true safety in Chris Ash's defense at Texas.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are clearly interested in landing this multi-talented defender as just the fourth school to offer him behind FIU, Houston and LSU. One would think being an A & M legacy that the Aggies will eventually extend an offer at some point in the not-too-distant future. This should be an interesting race and may come down to where Brooks' unique skill set fits in the best.

