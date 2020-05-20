LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Set Sights on Son of Former A&M Standout

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 cornerback Terrance Brooks. 

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound standout from John Paul II High School in Plano is the son of former Texas A&M standout Chet Brooks. 

The elder Brooks is perhaps most famous for coining the term "wrecking crew" to describe the Aggie defenses of the late 1980s and played three years for the San Francisco 49ers. 

Watching his film: Physical and aggressive, Brooks plays strong safety more often than not at the high school level and hits like a linebacker. He is more than capable of covering when it comes time, though and seems to find an extra gear when the ball is in the air. A little undersized for a boundary corner he's got the length and athleticism to make up for the lack of height. He'll get better at bump-and-run coverage as he continues to add bulk to his frame. Might end up translating to a nickel/slot corner or could even become a true safety in Chris Ash's defense at Texas.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are clearly interested in landing this multi-talented defender as just the fourth school to offer him behind FIU, Houston and LSU. One would think being an A&M legacy that the Aggies will eventually extend an offer at some point in the not-too-distant future. This should be an interesting race and may come down to where Brooks' unique skill set fits in the best. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas in the Mix for Four-Star Power Forward

The Longhorns are hoping to land another big local talent in Westlake's K.J. Adams

Chris Dukes

Men's Tennis Celebrates Anniversary of First National Title

One year ago Texas Men's Tennis defeated Wake Forest for its first National Championship.

Tomer Barazani

Vince Young and Adrian Peterson in the Same Backfield? Mack Brown Says it Almost Happened

The former Texas head coach called Peterson 'the one that got away'

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Coveted Four-Star Safety

Austin LBJ's Andrew Mukuba included the Longhorns among his list of top schools.

Chris Dukes

Huge NCAA Vote Expected on Players' Return to Campus Wednesday

The NCAA could take a big step toward athletes returning to college campuses on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Leaked UIL Memo a Positive Sign for Texas Recruiting

A memo from the regulatory body for Texas high school sports shows optimism for the return of high school football and potentially recruiting in June

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Versatile West Coast Running Back

Max Garrison has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball during his high school career

Chris Dukes

Texas Legend Vince Young Celebrates 37th Birthday

The former national champion is one of the greatest to ever quarterback at Texas

Tomer Barazani

by

ApacheUT

Football to host Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk on May 21

The 2020 Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk presented by St. David’s Healthcare is Thursday, May 21

Longhorn Country Staff

Where Does Sam Ehlinger Rank Among Texas Quarterbacks Since 2000?

Ehlinger is already near the top of the school's all time passing lists, but where does his legacy rank among some of the greats?

Chris Dukes