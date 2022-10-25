Skip to main content

Longhorns Drop in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 8 of the college football season.

The Texas Longhorns lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and dropped two spots in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 8.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) lost to the Cowboys, 41-34, to snap their three-game winning streak and fall out of a tie for second place in the Big 12. With the loss, the Longhorns dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 6 this week.

The Longhorns are off in Week 9.

The Week 8 results included TCU beating Kansas State, 38-28; Oklahoma State beating Texas, 41-34; Baylor beating Kansas, 35-23; and Texas Tech beating West Virginia, 48-10.

The Week 9 schedule is set for Saturday. Oklahoma State will be at Kansas State. TCU travels to West Virginia, Oklahoma travels to Iowa State (both of which were idle in Week 8) and Baylor travels to Texas Tech.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 8 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (7-0, 4-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) — 43 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) — 42 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) — 33 points (Last Week: 8)

5. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) — 29 points (Last Week: 7)

6. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 27 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 20 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 16 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

