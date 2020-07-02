Texas Longhorn Starter Will Sit Out Until University Responds to Recent Calls for Change

As calls continue to come out for social change among University of Texas athletes, one projected starter has pledged sit out until changes occur.

DeMarvion Overshown - a projected starting linebacker for the Longhorns - is no longer participating in team activities according to a message he penned on Twitter on Thursday.

"First off, I will like to start by saying I have love for my teammates, coaches and the University of Texas. As most of you know, the Student-Athletes put out a statement three weeks ago demanding some changes that are long overdue. We have been told that things are bing done behind closed doors, but have yet to see any changes. We are constantly preached urgency throughout the program and I fell the university should be held to the same standard. I watched WNBA All-Star Maya Moore sit out a whole year because of something that meant so much to her. With that being said, until real action is taken and changes are made I will be sitting out of all team activities. I will support my team in whatever they do but this is something I'm very passionate about and I can not continue to perform for a program that doesn't show me the same love and support I do for them."

Overshown was a five-star recruit out of Arp, Texas. He has played in 17 games with two starts during his Texas career. He is poised for a breakout season after moving from defensive back to linebacker in Chris Ash's new scheme.

"I love the way he runs," Ash said back in February. "I love the way he hits. I think he's got a great position versatility that he could do a lot of different things. And at the end of the day, we'll figure out what position fits his skill set best"

"He's a guy that I said earlier can really run his physical has played multiple positions," new Linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said. (He) kind of played all over a year ago. Just watching his point of attack stuff and he's got a lot of tools."

The note comes after a letter was circulated among current and former athletes in June asking for changes to help promote equality on campus for athletes and students of color. Here's a list of changes the letter called for.

Campus Actions

The renaming of buildings: Robert Lee Moore Hall, Painter Hall, Littlefield Hall (to include the patio cafe and fountain, James Hogg Auditorium (to include the permanent removal of the James Hogg statue

The replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color

The inclusion of modules for incoming freshmen discussing the history of racism on campus (ex. Texas Cowboys) and providing racial injustice awareness

An outreach Program for inner cities (Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio)

Athletics Actions

More diversity in The Hall of Fame to include: permanent black athletic history exhibit

The UT Athletics Department to donate 0.5% of their annual earnings to black organizations and the BLM movement

The renaming of an area of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football player at UT

Changes regarding the entire black community at UT

The replacement of The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones (lifting the requirement of athletes to sing the song)

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI