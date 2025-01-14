Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Declares for NFL Draft
After a four-year career on the Forty Acres, Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm has officially declared for the NFL Draft.
The former three-star prospect and one of the few remaining members of the 2021 recruiting class announced his decision on social media.
In the statement that was part of Bond's declaration graphic, he says:
This dream wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of my coaches, teammates, and the amazing staff at the University of Texas.- Gunnar Helm
The past four years have been the best of my life. From the highs of intense games to overcoming challenges, every moment-good and bad-has shaped me. The culture of this team, the brotherhood, and the support we give each other have pushed me to grow, both as a player and a person.
I've learned what it means to work hard, persevere, and be part of something bigger.
Texas has truly become my home, and I'm proud of everything we've accomplished together.
I want to thank my family for their sacrifices, support, and for always believing in me. To Coach Sark and Coach Banks, thank you for your mentorship and for allowing me to represent this incredible program. To my teammates—my brothers-thank you for pushing me and making these years unforgettable.
And to the fans: Your support has been everything, whether at DR or across the country. I'll always be proud to be a Longhorn.
This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for what's next.
Thank you, Texas, for the memories.
Hook'em!
Despite coming to Texas without the same fanfare like his former teammate and fellow member of the 2021 class, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Helm put together a productive career in Austin. But it was his senior year that proved to be the most fruitful.
Stepping into the shoes of the aforementioned Sanders, Helm was a breakout player for the Texas offense this past season. He finished second on the team in receiving with 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. Those numbers were only bested by the Longhorns' star receiver Matthew Golden.
In just one season Helm managed to put up more yards than he did in his first three years in Austin. As Helm totaled just 236 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.
Helm now finishes his career in the burnt orange and white with 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns on 79 receptions.
