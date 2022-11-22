Skip to main content

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.

The Texas Longhorns, coming off a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, moved up one spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 12.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) defeated the Jayhawks 55-14,, as they moved from No. 4 last week to No. 3 this week.

The Longhorns will host Baylor on Friday.

The Week 12 results included TCU beating Baylor, 29-28; Kansas State beating West Virginia, 48-31; Oklahoma beating Oklahoma State, 28-13; Texas beating Kansas, 55-14; and Texas Tech beating Iowa State, 14-10.

The Week 13 schedule is set. On Friday, Texas will host Baylor at 11 a.m. central. On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host West Virginia at 11 a.m. central, followed by TCU hosting Iowa State at 3 p.m., Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. and Kansas State hosting Kansas at 7 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 12 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (11-0, 8-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) — 45 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Texas (7-4, 5-3) — 40 points (Last Week: 4)

4. Baylor (6-5, 4-4) — 32 points (Last Week: 5)

5. Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5) — 28 points (Last Week: 9)

6. Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) — 26 points (Last Week: 6)

7. Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) — 24 points (Last Week: 3)

8. Kansas (6-5, 3-5) — 15 points (Last Week: 7)

9. Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) — 7 points (Last Week: 8)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

