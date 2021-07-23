Texas Longhorns to Face Texas A&M & Oklahoma Annually Upon Entry To SEC: Report

On Friday, the college football world held its breath when the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners reportedly departed from the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.

With the move to the SEC, the Longhorns will now annually face their old rival Texas A&M, and continue to play Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork mentioned his distaste for the idea of the Longhorns and Sooners joining the conference earlier in the week.

"We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas," Bjork said. "There's a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 -- to be standalone, to have our own identity."

READ MORE: With Texas and Oklahoma Gone, What Will Happen To The Big 12?

Texas A&M and other SEC schools had a broken agreement that would have allowed a veto to any new team entering the SEC. In fact, reports suggest that A&M was kept in the dark for nearly six months.

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving, the Big 12 is slowly starting to crumble. The University of Kansas seems to be the next in line, looking for a new conference to compete in.

While A&M and Missouri will likely vote no against a potential move to the conference by UT and OU, the overwhelming majority will approve the decision.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners To Officially Leave Big 12, Join SEC: Report

What does this mean for Texas? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.