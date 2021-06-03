Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian's “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian’s “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan, a saying that has taken college sports by storm in recent months
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns announced their intention to trademark head coach Steve Sarkisian’s signature catchphrase, “all gas no breaks”. Since Sarkisian arrived in Austin, he has embodied his slogan, recruiting heavily on all fronts while preparing for the upcoming season.

Sarkisian introduced his mantra immediately upon accepting the job. 

On January 12, he said, “To Longhorn Nation, it’s time to go to work. Clearly, you guys have probably seen my mantra. This work will be all gas and no brakes. We will go to it full fledge, we will lay down on the hammer and get it.”

READ MORE: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Three Prospects Announce Surprise Visit to Texas

READ MORE: Louisiana Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 1

On April 8, Austin attorney Steven Espenshade filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of the UT System Board of Regents. His trademark protection application requests the phrase “ALL GAS NO BRAKES” be used by the UT System for “entertainment services”, specifically related to collegiate athletics and football.

The Austin-American Statesman reports that UT has filed similar trademark protection requests before:

“This isn’t the first time UT officials have tried to trademark a catchy slogan from a new coach.

In 2015, Texas officials quietly acquired trademarks for the phrase “Horns Havoc” and “House of Havoc” when basketball coach Shaka Smart arrived.”

Looking ahead, Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff will have a very busy June, as the dead period officially ended on June 1. Prospects will now be able to make official visits. Check out the full visit list below.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

As Texas returns to full capacity in the fall, expect to see the fans rocking the mantra all over Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 7 - DL Alfred Collins

Will the trademark be successful? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15959535
Football

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian's “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan

Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian’s “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan, a saying that has taken college sports by storm in recent months

USATSI_15958433
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Three Prospects Announce Surprise Visit to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_14986786
News

Louisiana Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 1

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns come to Austin with a dangerous offensive attack, filled with experienced veterans

USATSI_15377471
News

Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 7 - DL Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins is ready to show the Longhorns faithful a new side to his game.

GettyImages-503035488
News

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Rips Longhorns, Says Texas Is "Irrelevant" and "Pathetically Behind" Rivals

ESPN's Paul Finebaum blasts the Texas Longhorns, saying they are no longer a relevant program in college football.

beard
Men's Basketball

Texas Set to Face Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge

Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns Set to Face Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge

GettyImages-1029587636
Recruiting

Longhorns place Top 10 in SI All-American's 2022 First Rankings

The Texas Longhorns first full recruiting class under Steve Sarkisian has potential entering June

gettyimages-1191124960
News

Longhorns LB Ayodele Adeoye Withdraws From Transfer Portal: Report

The Texas Longhorns received yet another boost to the linebacker group on Tuesday afternoon