Texas Longhorns to Trademark Steve Sarkisian’s “All Gas No Breaks” Slogan, a saying that has taken college sports by storm in recent months

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns announced their intention to trademark head coach Steve Sarkisian’s signature catchphrase, “all gas no breaks”. Since Sarkisian arrived in Austin, he has embodied his slogan, recruiting heavily on all fronts while preparing for the upcoming season.

Sarkisian introduced his mantra immediately upon accepting the job.

On January 12, he said, “To Longhorn Nation, it’s time to go to work. Clearly, you guys have probably seen my mantra. This work will be all gas and no brakes. We will go to it full fledge, we will lay down on the hammer and get it.”

On April 8, Austin attorney Steven Espenshade filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of the UT System Board of Regents. His trademark protection application requests the phrase “ALL GAS NO BRAKES” be used by the UT System for “entertainment services”, specifically related to collegiate athletics and football.

The Austin-American Statesman reports that UT has filed similar trademark protection requests before:

“This isn’t the first time UT officials have tried to trademark a catchy slogan from a new coach.

In 2015, Texas officials quietly acquired trademarks for the phrase “Horns Havoc” and “House of Havoc” when basketball coach Shaka Smart arrived.”

Looking ahead, Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff will have a very busy June, as the dead period officially ended on June 1. Prospects will now be able to make official visits. Check out the full visit list below.

As Texas returns to full capacity in the fall, expect to see the fans rocking the mantra all over Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

